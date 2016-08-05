Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shinsei Bank completes 65.6 mln shares' buyback

Shinsei Bank Ltd <8303.T> :Says it bought 65.6 million shares back for about 10 billion yen from May 12 to Aug. 4.

Shinsei Bank buys 26.4 mln shares back in July

Shinsei Bank Ltd <8303.T> : Says it bought 26.4 million shares back for 3.9 billion yen in July . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11 .Says accumulatively repurchased 58.1 million shares in total as of July 31.

Shinsei Bank repurchased 31,736,000 shares for 4,999,906,000 yen as of June 30

Shinsei Bank Co Ltd <8303.T>: Says it has repurchased 31,736,000 shares for 4,999,906,000 yen in total from June 1 to June 30 .Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11.

Shinsei Bank to repurchase 100 mln shares

Shinsei Bank Ltd <8303.T>: Says it to repurchase up to 100 million shares, representing 3.76 pct of outstanding . Says share repurchase up to 10 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from May 12, 2016 to May 11, 2017.

Shinsei Bank to repurchase 100 mln shares

Shinsei Bank <8303.T>: Says it to repurchase up to 1 million shares, representing a 3.76 percent stake, during May 12 to May 11, 2017 .Says share repurchase up to 10 billion yen in total.

Shinsei Bank lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Shinsei Bank Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for net profit to 62 billion yen from 70 billion yen for FY ending March 2016.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 23.36 yen from 26.37 yen.Comments the decreased income is the main reason for the forecast.