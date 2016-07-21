Aozora Bank Ltd (8304.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aozora Trust Bank executes capital alliance for joint venture internet bank
Aozora Bank Ltd <8304.T>: Says GMO CLICK Holdings, Inc. <7177.T> has executed a share transfer agreement with GMO Internet Inc <9449.T>, acquiring 7.45 percent common shares of the co's unit Aozora Trust Bank on July 21 .Says this is the update of the capital and business alliance plan disclosed on June 24.
Aozora plans Capital and Business Alliance for Joint Venture Internet Bank with GMO Internet, Inc.
Aozora Bank Ltd <8304.T> : Says Aozora Bank Ltd <8304.T> and wholly-owned subsidiary Aozora Trust Bank,Ltd. have entered into a capital and business alliance with GMO Internet Inc <9449.T> regarding a joint venture Internet bank, which will be operated by Aozora Trust .Aozora Trust plans private placement to Aozora Bank and GMO Internet for about 6.6 billion yen.
Aozora Bank says agreement on JV Internet Bank with GMO Internet
Aozora Bank ltd <8304.T> :Says Aozora Bank ltd <8304.T> , Aozora Trust Bank ltd announcesd signing of a memorandum of agreement with GMO Internet Inc <9449.T> regarding a joint venture Internet bank.
BDO Unibank signs memorandum of understanding with Aozora Bank Ltd<8304.T>
BDO Unibank Inc
R&I affirms Aozora Bank's rating at "A-" and announces stable rating outlook
Aozora Bank Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Aozora Bank's rating at "A-".Rating outlook stable.
Aozora Bank to issue Q3 dividend for FY 2016
Aozora Bank Ltd:To issue a Q3 dividend of 5 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Payment date March 15.Says the latest dividend forecast amount is an undetermined value.
Aozora Bank to issue mid-year dividend for FY 2016
Aozora Bank Ltd:To issue a mid-year dividend of 4 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Sep. 30, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Payment date Dec. 15.Says the latest dividend forecast amount is an undetermined value.
Japan to require regional banks to contain bond-holding risk-Nikkei
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's financial regulator will adopt a new regulation requiring regional banks to guard against potential losses they could incur on their bond holdings from sharp interest rate swings, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.