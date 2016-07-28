Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust to buy U.S. mutual fund custodian - Nikkei

: Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking will acquire Rydex Fund Services for about 20 billion yen ($190 million) as early as this year - Nikkei .Mitsubishi UFJ Trust is expected to ink a share purchase agreement soon with Guggenheim Partners, a asset management co that owns Rydex - Nikkei.

Mizuho Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial reshuffling operations in Europe - Nikkei

: Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are reshuffling operations in Europe - Nikkei . Mizuho Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are reshuffling to hedge against possible fallout involving Britain's vote to leave EU - Nikkei . Mizuho will augment functions at its Dutch arm and give unit new moniker that reflects wider European perspective, possibly by end of 2016 - Nikkei . Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group plans to reorganize more eurozone locations under MUFG Bank (Europe) - Nikkei Source - http://s.nikkei.com/29Zj4JB (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780).

Mitsubishi UFJ designates MUFG Americas Holdings Corp as intermediate holding company

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc <8306.T> : Designating U.S. bank holding company, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation as intermediate holding company . Reorganization also allows all material U.S. subsidiaries of MUFG to be clearly aligned as one team . MUFG has announced establishment of U.S. risk committee under MUFG board risk committee . MUFG board risk committee will oversee all types of risk at combined U.S. operations level . Mitsubishi UFJ Financial says in line with EPS rules, all remaining U.S. subsidiaries of MUFG will be transferred under MUFG Americas Holdings by July 2017 .Designating mufg americas holdings corp as IHC as per requirements of U.S. Fed's rules for enhanced prudential standards.

Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos expected to return to the black this fiscal year - Nikkei

Nikkei: Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos is expected to report a net loss of about 40 billion yen ($364 million) for the year ended March - Nikkei . Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos projects 20 billion yen in annual cost savings from integrating systems for different credit cards - Nikkei .Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos is expected to return to the black this fiscal year as refund provisions ease - Nikkei.

BTMU received approval from Chinese regulators to connect to international yuan payment system - Nikkei

Nikkei: Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ received approval from Chinese regulators to connect to an international yuan payment system - Nikkei .By connecting to international yuan payment system, BTMU in June will begin offering services to Japanese regional banks - Nikkei.

MUFG to buy back up to $920 mln of own shares

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc <8306.T>: Says to buy back up to 1.67 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen ($920 million) Further company coverage: [8306.T] ($1 = 108.6800 yen).

MUFG to report credit lines worth 10.4 trillion yen for resource-related businesses- Nikkei

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Is Expected To Announce It Has 10.4 Trillion Yen Worth Of Credit Lines Open For Resource : Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will reveal monday it is the world's largest lender to resource-related businesses - Nikkei . Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is expected to announce it has 10.4 trillion yen worth of credit lines open for resource-related businesses- Nikkei .Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will also disclose its bad-loan ratio, among other business metrics - Nikkei.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to issue unsecured permanent bonds with optional redemption provisions

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc:To issue the third series unsecured permanent bonds with optional redemption provisions via public offering, worth 300 bln yen, with permanent term.Says paid-in price at 100 yen of par value.The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. acts as main arranger.Subscription date Feb. 26 and payment date March 3.Interest rate to be 1.94 pct after next day of March 3 to July 15, 2026, and interest rate to be 6 months euro-yen LIBOR + 1.80 pct after the next day of July 15, 2026.Proceeds raised will be used for the capital supplement of the company and subsidiaries.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc - Citigroup Inc reaches $23 mln 'ice breaker' yen Libor settlement - Reuters

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc:Citigroup will pay $23 mln to end private U.S. antitrust litigation claiming that it conspired to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates - RTRS.Lawyers for the plaintiff investors called the accord an "ice breaker" that could spur some of the roughly 20 other bank defendants to settle. Settlement papers were filed on Monday night in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Court approval is required - RTRS.RP Martin, a brokerage whose main assets are now part of BGC Partners Inc, also settled, without making a payment. Citigroup & RP Martin agreed to cooperate in the litigation - RTRS.Danielle Romero-Apsilos, a Citigroup spokeswoman, said the New York-based bank is pleased to settle - RTRS.Among the other defendants are several Japanese banks, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, as well as Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG , HSBC Holdings, JPMorgan Chase & UBS AG - RTRS.Former Citigroup trader Tom Hayes is serving 11 years in prison after being found guilty in London last August of conspiring to rig Libor - RTRS.Nonetheless, the bank's "limited involvement" in the overall scheme may have spurred its settlement, the plaintiffs' lawyer Vincent Briganti said in an interview. - RTRS."An early settlement with Citigroup made sense." In court papers, Briganti called the accord an "ice breaker" that "serves as a potential catalyst for other defendants to settle." - RTRS.