China Smartpay updates on renewal of payment service licence<8325.HK>

China Smartpay Group Holdings Ltd <8325.HK>: China smartpay group-validity of payment service licence successfully renewed to 2 may 2021, with no changes to original permitted business scope .

China Smartpay clarifies that group is expected to record a breakeven for June quarter<8325.HK>

China Smartpay Group Holdings Ltd <8325.HK>: Clarification announcement positive profit alert <8325.HK> . Clarifies that group is expected to record a breakeven for the three months ended 30 June 2016 .

China Smartpay issues positive profit alert<8325.HK>

China Smartpay Group Holdings Ltd <8325.HK>: Positive profit alert <8325.HK> . Group is expected to record a net profit for the three months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result due to substantial improvement of the profitability of the payment business of the group during the period. .

China Smartpay Group entered into subscription agreement<8325.HK>

China Smartpay Group Holdings Ltd <8325.HK>: On 2 August company entered into further subscription agreement .Agreement for further bonds in aggregate principal amount of US$16MLN and further convertible bonds in aggregate principal amount of US$4 million.

China Smartpay says entering into term sheet in relation to investment into Sunway Technologies<8325.HK>

China Smartpay Group Holdings Ltd <8325.HK>: Entering into term sheet in relation to investment into sunway technologies <8325.HK> . Says entered into the term sheet with sunway technologies . Deal for RMB20 million . Says co intends to subscribe and sunway intends to issue 14.29% of the enlarged issued share capital .

China Smartpay Group issues positive profit alert<8325.HK>

China Smartpay Group Holdings Ltd <8325.HK>: Positive profit alert <8325.HK> . Expected to record a net profit for the year ended 31 March 2016 . profit growth is attributable to fair value gain in relation to acquisition of 19.68% of interests in zhi cheng holdings .