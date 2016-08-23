Edition:
Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Ltd (8326.HK)

8326.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.17HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.17
Open
HK$2.17
Day's High
HK$2.17
Day's Low
HK$2.16
Volume
20,200
Avg. Vol
965,184
52-wk High
HK$2.84
52-wk Low
HK$1.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tonking New Energy Group Holdings says unit enters strategic cooperation agreement<8326.HK>
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Ltd <8326.HK>: Tk new energy-voluntary announcement strategic cooperation agreement <8326.HK> . On 10 August unit and Lerri Solar Technology Company and Xian Longji Clean Energy Company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement . Pursuant to deal parties shall fully utilize their competitiveness in solar photovoltaics industry .  Full Article

Tonking New Energy says Wu Jian Nong redesignated to chairman of board<8326.HK>
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Ltd <8326.HK>: Wu Kai Char resigned as chairman of the board but remains as an executive director . Wu Jian Nong, an executive director, has been redesignated from vice chairman to chairman of the board .  Full Article

Tonking New Energy Group issues positive profit alert<8326.HK>
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Ltd <8326.HK>: Tk new energy-positive profit alert <8326.HK> . group expects to record a significant increase in profit for the three months ended 30 June 2016 . increase in expected profit mainly attributable to profit generated from satisfactory performance of renewable energy business segment of group .  Full Article

Tonking New Energy Group updates on approval in relation to photovoltaic power plant construction project<8326.HK>
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Ltd <8326.HK>: Tk new energy-voluntary announcement - approval in relation to the photovoltaic power plant construction project <8326.HK> . Says at present stage, co has not yet commenced proposed construction nor entered into any construction contracts with any third parties .  Full Article

Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Tonking New Energy Group Holdings updates on sale and purchase agreement

* Co and Happy Kind Holdings entered into sale and purchase agreement

