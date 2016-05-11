Chiba Bank Ltd (8331.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Daishi Bank to set up JV with Chiba Bank included other six banks and IBM Japan
Daishi Bank Ltd <8324.T> : Says Daishi Bank to set up a joint venture (JV) in Tokyo with Chiba Bank Ltd <8331.T> , Toho Bank Ltd <8346.T> , Chugoku Bank Ltd<8382.T> , Iyo Bank Ltd <8385.T> , North Pacific Bank Ltd<8524.T> and IBM Japan, Ltd., on July 1 . Says JV to be mainly engaged in FinTech research .Says Chiba Bank to hold a 40 percent stake in new JV, while the other six partners to hold a 10 percent stake in it respectively. Full Article
Chiba Bank announces comprehensive partnership with Musashino Bank
Chiba Bank Ltd:Forms a comprehensive partnership with Musashino Bank on March 25.Details to be determined. Full Article
Chugoku Bank to set up JV with Chiba Bank included five banks
R&I affirms Chiba Bank Ltd's rating at "AA-" and stable outlook
Chiba Bank Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable. Full Article
BRIEF-R&I affirms Chiba Bank's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook-R&I
