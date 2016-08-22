Fukuoka Financial Group Inc (8354.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fukuoka Financial Group unit sets up insurance unit
Fukuoka Financial Group Inc <8354.T> :Says its unit The Bank Of Fukuoka Ltd sets up a wholly owned subsidiary in Fukuoka, which will be mainly engaged in insurance related business, on Aug. 16, with investment of 400 million yen. Full Article
Fukuoka Financial Group announces finance and healthcare business alliance with two firms
Fukuoka Financial Group Inc <8354.T>: Says the co entered into basic agreement with Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Himawari Life Insurance Inc and a Fukuoka-based information communications service company .Says three parties will cooperate on business of finance, insurance and healthcare. Full Article
Fukuoka Financial Group to set up wholly owned subsidiary
Fukuoka Financial Group Inc:To set up a wholly owned subsidiary located in Fukuoka on April 1.Says new subsidiary to be engaged in investment business. Full Article
Fukuoka Financial Group announces business integration with Eighteenth Bank
Fukuoka Financial Group Inc:Announces intention and signs agreement with Eighteenth Bank on business integration through stock swap, effective on April 1, 2017.Says the ratio of stock swap to be determined.Says Shinwa Bank which is affiliated with Fukuoka Financial Group and Eighteenth Bank, is expected to be merged in April 2018. Full Article
BRIEF-Fukuoka Financial Group unit says business and capital alliance with Bank of Okinawa
* Says co's unit iBank marketing and Bank of Okinawa Ltd entered into a basic agreement on business and capital alliance