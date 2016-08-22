Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fukuoka Financial Group unit sets up insurance unit

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc <8354.T> :Says its unit The Bank Of Fukuoka Ltd sets up a wholly owned subsidiary in Fukuoka, which will be mainly engaged in insurance related business, on Aug. 16, with investment of 400 million yen.

Fukuoka Financial Group announces finance and healthcare business alliance with two firms

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc <8354.T>: Says the co entered into basic agreement with Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Himawari Life Insurance Inc and a Fukuoka-based information communications service company .Says three parties will cooperate on business of finance, insurance and healthcare.

Fukuoka Financial Group to set up wholly owned subsidiary

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc:To set up a wholly owned subsidiary located in Fukuoka on April 1.Says new subsidiary to be engaged in investment business.

Fukuoka Financial Group announces business integration with Eighteenth Bank

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc:Announces intention and signs agreement with Eighteenth Bank on business integration through stock swap, effective on April 1, 2017.Says the ratio of stock swap to be determined.Says Shinwa Bank which is affiliated with Fukuoka Financial Group and Eighteenth Bank, is expected to be merged in April 2018.