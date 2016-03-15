Shizuoka Bank Ltd (8355.T)
8355.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,064JPY
7:53am IST
1,064JPY
7:53am IST
Change (% chg)
¥1 (+0.09%)
¥1 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
¥1,063
¥1,063
Open
¥1,061
¥1,061
Day's High
¥1,065
¥1,065
Day's Low
¥1,058
¥1,058
Volume
602,000
602,000
Avg. Vol
1,802,568
1,802,568
52-wk High
¥1,073
¥1,073
52-wk Low
¥796
¥796
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
R&I affirms Shizuoka Bank Ltd's rating at "AA" and stable outlook
Shizuoka Bank Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Shizuoka Bank Ltd's rating at "AA".Rating outlook stable. Full Article
BRIEF-Tsuruha Holdings to sign business and capital alliance agreement
* Says it will sign a business and capital alliance agreement with a Shizuoka-based firm, which is engaged in dispensing pharmacy business, and parent co of the Shizuoka-based firm