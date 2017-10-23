Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nomura Holdings completes share repurchase

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc <8604.T>:Says it completed repurchase of 100 million shares of its common stock, for 62.35 billion yen in total, as of Oct. 23 .

Aeon Reit Investment to issue 6,735 units to Nomura Securities

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Aeon Reit Investment Corp <3292.T>:Says it confirmed that it will issue 6,735 units at the price of 721.2 million yen in total, through private placement to Nomura Securities Co Ltd .The previous plan was disclosed on Sept. 12 .

Nomura Holdings updates share repurchase status

Oct 2(Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc <8604.T>:Says it bought back 38.9 million shares for 23.51 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on April 27.Says it accumulatively repurchased 64.2 million shares for 39.3 billion yen in total as of Sept. 30.

Nomura Holdings plans 100 mln shares' buyback for 45 bln yen

Nomura Holdings Inc <8604.T> :Says it plans to buy up to 100 million shares (2.6 percent outstanding) back for 45 billion yen, from Aug. 15 to Jan. 27, 2017.

Takeda working with Nomura Holdings to sell chemicals unit - Bloomberg

:Takeda working with Nomura Holdings to sell chemicals unit, which could fetch more than $1 billion - Bloomberg, citing sources.

Nomura Holdings' unit buys shares in Tazmo for sale

Nomura Holdings Inc <8604.T> :Says its unit Nomura Securities buys a 8.62 percent stake (3,300 voting rights) in Tazmo Co Ltd <6266.T> for sale.

Nomura Holdings Inc - Nomura COO Ozaki: Overseas business will turn profitable by March 2017 - Reuters News

Nomura Holdings Inc:Nomura Holdings Inc Chief Operating Officer Tetsu Ozaki said on Wednesday that Japan's biggest brokerage is targeting turning a profit in its overseas business by March 2017, as it cuts jobs and operations in Europe and the Americas to end a run of six years of net losses.Ozaki was speaking at a news conference in the capital after Nomura reported it slipped to its first quarterly net loss since 2011 during the January-March quarter, in part because of hefty losses in operations outside Japan.The executive declined to say how many jobs the brokerage is cutting, though the company booked a charge of 16 billion yen ($144 million) to cover redundancy packages.People familiar with the matter previously told Reuters 500-600 jobs would go in Europe, with other cuts in the Americas.

Nomura Holdings issues year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Nomura Holdings Inc:Issues year-end dividend forecast of 3 yen per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2016.

Nomura Holdings Inc to lay off up to 1000 jobs in U.S. and Europe 8604.T - EFE Ingles

Nomura Holdings Inc:Nomura Holdings plans to cut upto 1,000 jobs, mainly in Europe and the United States, to reduce costs and improve profitability, economic daily Nikkei reported Tuesday - EFE Ingles.With this downsizing, Nomura will try to soften the losses it has suffered since the beginning of the year due to sharp setbacks suffered by exchanges globally from 2015 as a result of the slowdown in China and emerging economies as well as the instability in crude oil prices.The layoffs would affect analysts, brokers and administrative staff, explained Nikkei.The downsizing comes at a time of lowered estimated profits of the company, which has been operating with below expectations results in the U.S. and European markets.At present, the company, originally founded in Osaka city during the twenties of the last century, employs around 2,500 workers in North and South America and around 3,400 in Europe. EFE.

Nomura Holdings Inc to cut jobs in Americas and Europe- WSJ, citing sources - Reuters News

Nomura Holdings Inc:Nomura holdings to cut jobs in Americas and Europe-WSJ, citing sources.Nomura job cuts could happen as early as this week,unclear how many jobs will be cut- WSJ.