Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sompo Holdings completes share repurchase

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sompo Holdings Inc <8630.T>:Says it completes repurchase of 12.9 million shares of its common stock as of Oct. 11.Shares repurchased at the price of 56.9 billion yen in total.Share repurchase plan was disclosed on May 19.

Sompo Holdings CEO: Won't rule out more M&A if necessary

Sompo Holdings Inc <8630.T> CEO Kengo Sakurada:won't rule out more M&A if necessary.

Sompo Japan to acquire Endurance Specialty Holdings-nikkei

Nikkei: Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance firmed up plans Tuesday to acquire Endurance Specialty Holdings -nikkei . Sompo Japan will purchase all of endurance's outstanding shares without tender offer - nikkei .Deal, seen at around $6.5 billion, will be finalized and announced as soon as Wednesday- nikkei.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings completes 10.4 mln shares' buyback

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc <8630.T> : Says it completes repurchase of 10.4 million shares for 33.5 billion yen as of Aug. 23 .Plan was disclosed on May 20.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings unit to issue bonds worth totally 200 bln yen

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc <8630.T>: Says its unit Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. to issue first and second series domestic subordinated unsecured bonds (With interest payment deferred terms) worth 200 billion yen in total . Says the first series and second series bonds with maturity date on Aug. 8, 2046 and Aug. 8, 2076 respectively .Says payment date on Aug. 8 and proceeds to be used as long-term investment funds and working capital.

CIMB Group Holdings and Sompo Japan Nipponkoa enters into master distribution agreement<8630.T>

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd : Cimb group holdings bhd co and Sompo Japan Nipponkoa entered into master distribution agreement . Cimb group holdings - agreeent as part of establishing a regional non-life bancassurance partnership in selected countries in southeast Asia . Cimb group holdings - CIMB Group will distribute sompo's non-life insurance products through its distribution network .

Sompo Japan: estimates insurance payout for Kumamoto quake about $18 mln

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc <8630.T>: estimates insurance payout for Kumamoto earthquake damages to be about 2 billion yen ($18.18 million) Further company coverage: [8630.T] ($1 = 110.0400 yen).

Message to change name; announces change of chairman and president

Message Co Ltd <2400.T> : Says it plans to change name to Sompo Care Message Inc. with effective date on July 1 .Says it names Hidehiro Sumi as new chairman of the board and names Tetsuya Kikui as new president, effective on June 29.

Sompo Japan: To buy back up to 4.14 pct of own shares worth 33.5 bln yen

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc <8630.T>: to buy back up to 4.14 percent of own shares worth 33.5 billion yen ($304.38 million) Further company coverage: [8630.T] ($1 = 110.0600 yen).

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc <8630.T> : Says it plans to repurchase up to 16.75 million shares, representing 4.14 pct of outstanding . Says share repurchase up to 33.5 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from May 23 to Nov. 17.