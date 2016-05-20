Nikkei: Sompo Japan Nipponkoa net profit seen roughly tripling to 160 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei . MS&AD Insurance likely boosted net profit by 30% to around 180 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei . Tokio Marine appears to have roughly equaled the previous year's net profit of 247.4 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei .

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc:To issue first series unsecured and subordinated corporate bonds worth 100 billion yen.Bonds with an interest rate of 1.07 pct from Feb. 10, 2016 to Feb. 10. 2021.Bonds with an interest rate at six months EUR-JPY London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) +1.05 pct from Feb. 10, 2021 to Feb. 10, 2026.Bonds with an interest rate at six months EUR-JPY London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) +2.05 pct from Feb. 10, 2026.To issue second series unsecured and subordinated corporate bonds worth 50 billion yen.Bonds with an interest rate of 1.39 pct from Feb. 10, 2016 to Feb. 10, 2026.Bonds with an interest rate at six months EUR-JPY London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) +2.10 pct from Feb. 10, 2026.Maturity on Feb. 10, 2076.Payment date Feb. 10, 2016.Proceeds to be used for business operation.