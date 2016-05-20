MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc (8725.T)
Japan's MS&AD: sees insurance payout for Kumamoto quake about $109 mln
Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holdings Inc <8725.T>: estimates insurance payout for Kumamoto earthquake damages to be about 12 billion yen ($108.97 million) Further company coverage: [8725.T] ($1 = 110.1200 yen). Full Article
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa net profit seen roughly tripling to 160 bln yen for year ended in March - Nikkei<8630.T><8725.T><8766.T>
Nikkei: Sompo Japan Nipponkoa net profit seen roughly tripling to 160 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei . MS&AD Insurance likely boosted net profit by 30% to around 180 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei . Tokio Marine appears to have roughly equaled the previous year's net profit of 247.4 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei . Full Article
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings to issue first and second series unsecured and subordinated corporate bonds
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc:To issue first series unsecured and subordinated corporate bonds worth 100 billion yen.Bonds with an interest rate of 1.07 pct from Feb. 10, 2016 to Feb. 10. 2021.Bonds with an interest rate at six months EUR-JPY London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) +1.05 pct from Feb. 10, 2021 to Feb. 10, 2026.Bonds with an interest rate at six months EUR-JPY London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) +2.05 pct from Feb. 10, 2026.To issue second series unsecured and subordinated corporate bonds worth 50 billion yen.Bonds with an interest rate of 1.39 pct from Feb. 10, 2016 to Feb. 10, 2026.Bonds with an interest rate at six months EUR-JPY London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) +2.10 pct from Feb. 10, 2026.Maturity on Feb. 10, 2076.Payment date Feb. 10, 2016.Proceeds to be used for business operation. Full Article
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings's unit completes full acquisition of Amlin
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc:Says its subsidiary Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd. completes full acquisition of 517,658,935 shares (100 pct stake) in UK-based company Amlin plc, and renamed it as MS Amlin plc. Full Article
INTERVIEW-Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to boost investment in corporate debt
TOKYO, Oct 16 Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co plans to increase investment in risky assets such as foreign stocks and debt by 30 billion yen ($268.36 million) in the second half of this financial year, a senior company executive said on Monday.