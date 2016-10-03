Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc (8750.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
R&I's withdraws rating on Dai-ichi Life Insurance
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd <8750.T> :Rating and Investment Information, Inc.'s withdrew the rating on the company of "A+" – R&I. Full Article
Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd to acquire United States Warranty Corp - Nikkei
Nikkei: Dai-Ichi Life Insurance to acquire united states warranty corp for deal valued at $127 million - nikkei .Ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd will acquire United States Warranty Corp, through Dai-Ichi's american subsidiary -Nikkei. Full Article
Dai-ichi Life Insurance plans $2.5 bln worth of dollars dominated perpetuity subordinated corporation bonds
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd <8750.T> : Says it plans to issue dollars dominated perpetuity subordinated corporation bonds worth $2.5 billion with annual rate of 4.00 percent (be valid to July 2026) .Says payment date on July 20. Full Article
Bank of India sells 18 pct stake in Star Union Dai-Ichi Life to Dai-Ichi Life Insurace<8750.T>
Dai ichi Life Insurance Co seen posting 20 pct rise in FY net profit - Nikkei<8750.T>
Nikkei: Dai ichi Life Insurance Co's FY group net profit likely to climb 20% to more than 170 billion yen - nikkei . Dai ichi Life Insurance Co's FY premium income is estimated at around 5.5 trillion yen, up around 2% - nikkei . Dai-ichi life insurance co is still expected to stay on track for profit growth in current fiscal year ending March 2017 - nikkei . Full Article
Dai-ichi Life Insurance to change name to Dai-ichi Life Holdings,Inc.
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd:To change name to Dai-ichi Life Holdings,Inc. due to transition to holding company structure.Effective date on Oct. 1. Full Article
Dai-ichi Life Insurance forms business alliance with Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd:Formed a business alliance with Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd on March 29.Through the business alliance, the two companies will work together on the overseas life insurance business, asset operation business, as well as joint research on domestic life insurance business. Full Article
Dai-ichi Life Insurance announces transition to holding company structure
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd:To set a wholly-owned subsidiary based in Tokyo as the successor preparatory company on April 1.To transfer its domestic life insurance business to the new subsidiary and restructure itself into holding company, effective Oct. 1. Full Article
BRIEF-Union Bank of India says Dai-Ichi Life Holdings invests in Union Asset Management via CCPS
* Investment of Dai-Ichi Life Holdings in Union Asset Management Co Pvt via compulsorily convertible preference shares Source text - http://bit.ly/2ghYwjf Further company coverage: