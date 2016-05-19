Nikkei: Sompo Japan Nipponkoa net profit seen roughly tripling to 160 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei . MS&AD Insurance likely boosted net profit by 30% to around 180 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei . Tokio Marine appears to have roughly equaled the previous year's net profit of 247.4 billion yen for the year ended in March - Nikkei .