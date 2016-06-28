Edition:
T&D Holdings Inc (8795.T)

8795.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,729JPY
7:58am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-6 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
¥1,734
Open
¥1,732
Day's High
¥1,736
Day's Low
¥1,720
Volume
863,200
Avg. Vol
3,081,125
52-wk High
¥1,925
52-wk Low
¥1,134

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

T&D holdings adjusts conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

T&D holdings Inc <8795.T> :Says it adjusts the conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,701.5 yen per share, from 2,713.0 yen per share, effective April 1.  Full Article

T&D Holdings buys 13.5 mln shares back
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

T&D Holdings Inc <8795.T> :Says it bought about 13.5 million shares back, from May 16 to June 16, for about 14 billion yen.  Full Article

Value HR announces business and capital alliance with DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Value HR Co Ltd <6078.T>: Says the company announced business and capital alliance with DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, a wholly owned unit of T&D Holdings Inc <8795.T>, on June 1 . Says two entities will cooperate on healthcare services business .Says DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY will acquire up to 7 percent stake in the company.  Full Article

T&D Holdings to repurchase up to 16 million shares for up to 14 billion yen
Friday, 13 May 2016 

T&D Holdings Inc <8795.T> : Says it will repurchase up to 16 million shares, representing a 2.47 pct stake . Says share repurchase up to 14 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from May 16 to July 15.  Full Article

T&D Holdings raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Friday, 12 Feb 2016 

T&D Holdings Inc:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 30 yen per share from 25 yen per share for the FY ending March 2016.  Full Article

T&D Holdings Inc News

BRIEF- T&D Holdings to retire treasury shares

* Says it will retire 26.5 million shares (3.9 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on Aug. 31

Earnings vs. Estimates

