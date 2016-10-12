Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ananda Development updates on JV with unit of Mitsui Fudosan

Ananda Development PCL : approved joint venture and entering into jv agreement with sea investment five , a company in group of Mitsui Fudosan co., ltd., .registered capital of jv co will be 450 million baht.

Mitsui Fudosan says operating profit of about 46 bln yen for three months through June - Nikkei

Mitsui Fudosan: Mitsui Fudosan apparently logged group operating profit of just over 46 billion yen for the three months through June, 10% lower than year earlier - Nikkei .Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd sees operating profit increasing 9% to a 220 billion yen for the full year ending March 2017 -Nikkei.

Mitsui Fudosan to sell distribution facilities to Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park for 75.5 bln yen - Nikkei

Nikkei: Mitsui Fudosan will sell several distribution facilities to Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park in August for 75.5 billion yen ($742 million) - Nikkei .Mitsui Fudosan will likely book between 15-18 billion yen in capital gains from sale of facilities to Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park - Nikkei.

Mitsui Fudosan files a lawsuit against T&C Medical Science and representative director of T&C Medical Science

Mitsui Fudosan <8801.T> and T&C Medical Science <3832.T>: Says Mitsui Fudosan filed a lawsuit against T&C Medical Science and representative director of T&C Medical Science .Says Mitsui Fudosan requests for unpaid rent of 78,309,637 yen and transfer of the leasehold building.

Top property developers anticipate record profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

: Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd looks to generate a group operating profit of around 180 billion yen ($1.69 billion) in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei . Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp's operating profit is expected to climb 10% to around 73 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei . Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd likely will boost group operating profit by 10% or so in fiscal 2016 from just over 200 bln yen estimated for FY 2015 - Nikkei Source - http://s.nikkei.com/1T2IPJr (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).

R&I affirms Mitsui Fudosan‘s rating at "A+" and stable outlook

Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the rating on Mitsui Fudosan at "A+".Rating outlook stable.