Tokyo Tatemono to sell part of hotel business after restructuring

Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd <8804.T>: Says the co and its wholly owned unit Tokyo Tatemono Resort will set up new unit in Fukushima to take over part of hotel operation business, holiday house selling business and related business from the two firms .Says the co plans to sell entire stake in the new unit to Angel, Co., Ltd. on Dec. 1.

Tokyo Tatemono plans to raise 10 bln yen by issuing 15-yr bonds - Nikkei

: Tokyo Tatemono plans to raise 10 billion yen ($99.4 million) by issuing 15-year straight bonds - Nikkei . Tokyo Tatemono's straight bonds terms will be decided as early as August; coupon rate is expected to be around 0.8% - Nikkei . Tokyo Tatemono will use the money raised toward refinancing existing bonds and toward major redevelopment projects - Nikkei Source -(http://s.nikkei.com/2bJYYoz) Further company coverage: [8804.T] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Tokyo Tatemono to merge with unit Tokyo Tatemono Fund Management

Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd:To merge with wholly owned unit Tokyo Tatemono Fund Management Co., Ltd.Effective June 1.

Tokyo Tatemono to issue year-end dividend for FY 2015

Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd:To issue a year-end dividend of 12 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2015, for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015.Payment date March 30.Says the dividend is above latest forecast of 8 yen per share.