Sumitomo Realty & Development <8830.T>: Says to launch tender offer for Sumitomo Real Estate Sales <8870.T> at 3,600 yen per share, expects to spend 61 billion yen ($538 million) Further company coverage: [8830.T] ($1 = 113.3500 yen)

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd looks to generate a group operating profit of around 180 billion yen ($1.69 billion) in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei . Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp's operating profit is expected to climb 10% to around 73 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei . Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd likely will boost group operating profit by 10% or so in fiscal 2016 from just over 200 bln yen estimated for FY 2015 - Nikkei Source - http://s.nikkei.com/1T2IPJr