Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
888 first-half pretax rises 39 pct, says Q3 started well
888 Holdings Plc <888.L> : H1 pretax profit rose 39 percent to 27.8 million usd . H1 revenue rose 19 percent to 262 million usd . Revenue increased by 19% to us$262.0m (h1 2015: us$220.0m) . Profit before tax increased by 39% to us$27.8m (h1 2015: us$20.0m) . With strong momentum board remains confident of delivering against expectations for full year . Trading in q3 has started well with average daily revenue until 27 august 2016 15 per cent .Trading in q3 has started well with average daily revenue until 27 august 2016 15 per cent. Above strong previous year comparatives. Full Article
888 Holdings says to launch services in Romania
888 Holdings Plc <888.L>:Has announced it will launch a new, localized version for Romania - 888.ro. Full Article
BRIEF-Blocktrade-888 Holdings Plc-Sinitus Nominees launches accelerated bookbuild of 46.2 mln shares
* Block Trade-888 Holdings Plc- sinitus Nominees Ltd as trustee of O Shaked Shares Trust launches an accelerated bookbuild of 46.2 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: