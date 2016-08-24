8K Miles Software Services Ltd (8KMS.NS)
8KMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
539.95INR
3:57pm IST
539.95INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs40.50 (+8.11%)
Rs40.50 (+8.11%)
Prev Close
Rs499.45
Rs499.45
Open
Rs494.00
Rs494.00
Day's High
Rs556.50
Rs556.50
Day's Low
Rs494.00
Rs494.00
Volume
716,185
716,185
Avg. Vol
162,816
162,816
52-wk High
Rs814.90
Rs814.90
52-wk Low
Rs364.70
Rs364.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
8K Miles Software Services approves sub-division of shares, bonus issue<8KMS.NS>
8K Miles Software Services Ltd <8KMS.NS>: Board approves sub-division of equity shares & bonus issue . Full Article
BRIEF-India's 8K Miles Software Services March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 343.4 million rupees versus profit 123.5 million rupees year ago