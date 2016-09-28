Edition:
Tobu Railway Co Ltd (9001.T)

9001.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,285JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥3,285
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
439,226
52-wk High
¥3,310
52-wk Low
¥2,495

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ritz-Carlton Hotel plans to open a property in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, as early as 2019 - Nikkei
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

: Ritz-Carlton Hotel plans to open a property in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, as early as 2019 - Nikkei . Ritz-Carlton Hotel will work with Japan's Tobu Railway, which owns roughly 20,000 sq. meters of land by Lake Chuzenji - Nikkei . Marriott International, which owns the Ritz-Carlton brand, is discussing scale, management method of the new hotel with Japan's Tobu Railway - Nikkei .Ritz-Carlton hotel announced plans to open a hotel in Niseko, Hokkaido Prefecture, by 2020- Nikkei.  Full Article

Tobu Railway Co to buy iconic resort hotel- nikkei<9001.T>
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Nikkei: Tobu railway co will acquire the management company for kanaya hotel raising its stake from 1.8 percent to 63.4 percent .  Full Article

Tobu Railway sees likely end to Skytree earnings slide- nikkei<9001.T>
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Nikkei: Tobu Railway's operating profit from businesses at Tokyo skytree tower seen dipping 1% to 7.6 billion yen for fiscal 2016 . Tobu Railway's sales from businesses at tokyo skytree tower are seen declining 1% to 27.6 billion yen for fiscal 2016 .  Full Article

R&I upgrades Tobu Railway Co Ltd's rating to "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Tobu Railway Co Ltd <9001.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) upgraded the company's rating to "A-", previously "BBB+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

TOBU RAILWAY to issue 108th series unsecured corporate bonds
Friday, 8 Jan 2016 

TOBU RAILWAY CO LTD:To issue 108th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen through public offering.Face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen.Interest rate of 0.21 pct.Maturity on Jan. 29, 2019.Subscription from Jan. 12 to Jan. 28 and payment date on Jan. 29.Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. as main underwriter.  Full Article

