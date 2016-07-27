Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tokyu plans merger with real estate agency unit

Tokyu Corp <9005.T> : Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary which is engaged in real estate business, effective on Oct. 1 .Says the unit to be dissolved after the transaction.

Tokyu seen boosting profit at Tokyo development - Nikkei

: Tokyu seen boosting profit at Tokyo development - Nikkei . A Tokyo shopping, residential and office complex expected to contribute over 5 bln Yen ($46.5 mln) to operating profit of Tokyu in fiscal year ending in march - Nikkei . Property-related operating profit at the complex likely will rise to about 3.5 billion yen this fiscal year - Nikkei .Tokyu will stop waiving rent at complex's office building, which houses companies such as Rakuten - Nikkei.

Tokyu announces result of takeover bid for shares of Tokyu Recreation and share purchase

Tokyu Corp:Says 5,869,534 shares of Tokyu Recreation Co Ltd were offered in a takeover bid by Tokyu Corp from Feb. 12 to March 10.Acquisition price at 850 yen per share.Commencement date of settlement on March 17.Says Tokyu Corp to raise voting power in Tokyu Recreation to 40.71 pct from 24.25 pct, after the takeover bid.To buy 2,619,236 shares (8.2 pct voting power) of Tokyu Recreation Co Ltd, from Tokyu Recreation Co Ltd, for 2,226,350,600 yen in total.To directly hold 48.91 pct voting power in Tokyu Recreation, and to hold 1.19 pct indirectly.

SHIROKI announces Tokyu Corp to cut voting power in co

SHIROKI CORP:Says SHIROKI 's former second major shareholder Tokyu Corp to lower voting power in the co to 0 pct from 13.21 pct, on March 4.

Tokyu to start TOB for shares of Tokyu Recreation Co., Ltd, buy shares and announces capital and business alliance agreement

Tokyu Corp:To start TOB for shares of Tokyu Recreation Co., Ltd(Target).Number of shares to be purchased will be limited to a maximum of 5,255,000 shares.Total number of shares that will be held by the company is 40.71 pct ownership after TOB.To underwrite addition of 2,619,236 shares (8.20 pct ownership) through disposition of the Target Treasury Stock.Shares price at 850 yen per share.Due date of payment is March 17.Two companies to gather know-how to make Shinjuku an important base that constitutes the circular trip network with Shibuya and Futako-Tamagawa, and to create a new form 8 of entertainment facilities in the redevelopment of the site of the former Shinjuku Tokyu Bunka Kaikan (Shinjuku TOKYU MILANO).The Company and the Target will secure a business base of the Target in Shibuya by strengthening the relationship between the two companies.

R&I affirms Tokyu Corp's rating at "A" and positive outlook

Tokyu Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "A".Rating outlook positive, changed from stable.

Tokyu Recreation to sell property to Tokyu Corp

Tokyu Recreation Co Ltd:To sell the trust beneficiary rights in a property located in Tokyo, for 5,306 million yen, on Nov. 13, to Tokyu Corp.

Tokyu raises consolidated mid-year and full-year outlook for FY 2016

Tokyu Corp:Says the company increased the consolidated mid-year outlook for revenue to 533,000 mln yen from 524,500 mln yen, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 45,300 mln yen from 35,200 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 41,600 mln yen from 32,200 mln yen.Net profit forecast increased to 37,500 mln yen from 27,100 mln yen.Earnings per share increased to 30.29 yen from 21.77 yen.Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,091,000 mln yen from 1,082,000 mln yen, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 69,000 mln yen from 65,000 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 61,000 mln yen from 58,000 mln yen.Net profit forecast increased to 47,000 mln yen from 44,000 mln yen.Earnings per share increased to 38.11 yen from 35.34 yen.Comments the increased sales in real estate business as the main reason for the forecast.