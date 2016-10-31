Shirohato Co Ltd <3192.T> : Says co forms a business and capital alliance with Odakyu Electric Railway Co Ltd <9007.T> on Oct. 31 . Co will issue 19.99 percent stake of shares via private placement to Odakyu Electric Railway and raise 501.0 million yen in total on Nov. 18 . Odakyu Electric Railway will raise stake in co to 19.99 percent from 0 percent after private placement, and will be the top shareholder of co .Says Odakyu Electric Railway actually aims to acquire totaling 20.20 percent stake of shares in co (973,600 shares) via private placement and market trading.