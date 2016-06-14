Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Keisei Electric Railways to issue 50th series unsecured corporation bonds

Keisei Electric Railway Co Ltd <9009.T> : Says it plans to issue 50th series corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen, with subscription date on June 14 and payment date on June 21 .Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 20, 2031 and coupon rate 0.449 pct per annum.

Keisei Electric Railway raises year-end dividend forecast to 3.5 yen per share for FY 2016

Keisei Electric Railway Co Ltd:Raises year-end dividend forecast to 3.5 yen per share, from 3 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.

Keisei Electric Railway to establish new joint venture with ROYAL HOLDINGS Co Ltd

Keisei Electric Railway Co Ltd:To establish a new joint venture with ROYAL HOLDINGS Co Ltd, in March 2017.The new joint venture will be engaged in the hotel operation in Chiba prefecture, Japan.The new joint venture will be capitalized at 100 million yen.Keisei Electric Railway and ROYAL HOLDINGS will hold 51 pct and 49 pct stakes in the new joint venture, respectively.

R&I upgrades Keisei Electric Railway's rating to "A" and announces stable rating outlook

Keisei Electric Railway Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) raised the company's issuer rating to "A" from "A-".Rating outlook stable.