West Japan Railway to buy 70 pct stake in unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

West Japan Railway Co <9021.T> : Says co plans to acquire a 70 percent stake in a Tokyo-based real estate agency (target company) which is the sub-subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd <7011.T>, on Feb. 1, 2017 . Says transaction amount is 97 billion yen . Mitsubishi Heavy Industries plans to spin off real estate and related business to the target firm effect on Jan. 1, 2017 .Co will hold a 70 percent stake in the target company up from 0 percent.

West Japan Railway forms business and capital alliance with Nippon Signal

West Japan Railway Co <9021.T> : Says the co signed a capital and business alliance agreement with Nippon Signal Co Ltd <6741.T> on Aug. 30 . The co plans to acquire 2.1 million shares (equivalent to 3.0 percent of total outstanding shares) in Nippon Signal .Nippon Signal plans to buy 49.0 percent stake in Tetsuden Co Ltd which is the subsidiary of the co's.

R&I affirms West Japan Railway Co's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook

West Japan Railway Co <9021.T> : Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" .Says rating outlook stable.

West Japan Railway announces change of president and chairman

West Japan Railway Co <9021.T> : Says it appoints Seiji Manabe who is current president of the company as new chairman of the board . Says it appoints Tatsuo Kijima as new president to succeed Seiji Manabe .Says changes will occur on June 22.