Latest Key Developments

R&I affirms Central Japan Railway's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook-R&I
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25 (Reuters) - Central Japan Railway Co <9022.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

R&I affirms Central Japan Railway's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Central Japan Railway Co <9022.T> : Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" .Says rating outlook stable.  Full Article

Central Japan Railway to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 

Central Japan Railway Co:To issue a year-end dividend of 65 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of March 31, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.Payment date to be determined.Says the dividend is above latest forecast of 60 yen per share.  Full Article

Central Japan Railway Co News

Photo

Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves 'Made-in-Japan' champions scrambling

TOKYO The revelation that Japan's third-biggest steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd fabricated data for some of its aluminum and copper and other products has left affected manufacturers scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

