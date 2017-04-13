Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yamato Holdings Co's sales likely rose 3 pct in year ended March - Nikkei

Nikkei: Yamato Holdings is expected to report that operating profit fell by half to just over 30 billion yen in the year ended in March - Nikkei .Yamato Holdings Co Ltd's sales look to have risen 3 percent to about 1.46 trillion yen in the year ended in March - Nikkei.

Yamato Holdings is considering taking majority stake in GD Express Carrier - Nikkei

Nikkei: Yamato Holdings is considering taking a majority stake in GD Express Carrier - Nikkei .Yamato Holdings, which gained a 23 pct stake in GD Express in January, now aims to make it a subsidiary, according to President Masaki Yamauchi - Nikkei.

Yamato Holdings unit to buy three firms and business from OTL Group

Yamato Holdings Co Ltd <9064.T> : Says Yamato Asia Pte.Ltd, co's Southeast Asia business controlling company, plans to buy three firms (CKE Transport Agency Sdn.Bhd., Overland Total Logistic Services(M)Sdn.Bhd and Overland Total Logistics(Thailand) Co.,Ltd) and business in Vietnam, from OTL Group, in the end of Dec. .Says transaction amount is undisclosed.

Yamato Holdings unit to set up express JV with SCG Cement-Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Yamato Holdings Co Ltd <9064.T>: Says its Singapore-based unit YAMATO ASIA PTE. LTD. plans to set up a JV with SCG Cement-Building Materials Co., Ltd. in October . Says the JV, SCG Yamato Express Co., Ltd., will be engaged in express business in Thailand .Says the JV will be capitalized at 633 million Baht and the unit will hold 35 percent stake in it.

Yamato Holdings sees 20 pct rise in profit for April-June qtr - Nikkei

Nikkei: Yamato Holdings likely saw group operating profit jump 20% on the year to about 5 billion yen ($47.8 million) in the April-June quarter - Nikkei . Yamato Holdings sales apparently climbed 4% to just over 340 bln yen, while number of packages handled rose 10% to 429 mln in April-June quarter - Nikkei . Yamato is expected to maintain its forecast for a 7 pct dip in operating profit for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei .Yamato Holdings to face increased pension costs amid negative interest rates introduced by BOJ; to incur extra 2 bln yen or so in costs from Oct - Nikkei.

YAMATO HOLDINGS announces result of lawsuit filed by subsidiary against Ebara Corporation

YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD:Says its has received judgment from Tokyo District Court on April 28 regarding the lawsuit filed by its subsidiary, YAMATO TRANSPORT CO., LTD against Ebara Corporation, requesting the disposal of polluted ground and a damage pay.Says Ebara was ordered to pay damage of 5,618,124,016 yen and related delay damage for 6 pct per annual.

YAMATO HOLDINGS to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016

YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD:To issue a year-end dividend of 15 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of March 31, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.Payment date June 3.Says the dividend is above latest forecast of 13 yen per share.

YAMATO HOLDINGS completes share repurchase

YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD:Completes repurchase of 12,563,600 shares of its common stock, at the price of 29,999,981,500 yen in total, on March 18.

YAMATO HOLDINGS to issue 1st and 2nd unsecured bonds

YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD:To offer a 10 billion yen worth 1st unsecured bond and a 10 billion yen worth 2nd unsecured bond, through public offering.Says each bonds worth 100 million yen.Bonds interest rate at 0.05 pct for the 1st unsecured bond and at 0.09 pct for the 2nd unsecured bond.1st unsecured bonds maturity on March 14, 2019 and 2nd unsecured bonds maturity on March 12, 2021.Subscription date on March 8 and payment date on March 14.

YAMATO HOLDINGS updates share repurchase status

YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD:Repurchases 760,300 shares for about 1,821.6 million yen in total from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 28.Says accumulatively repurchased 760,300 shares for 1,821.6 million yen in total as of Jan. 31.