Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Nippon Yusen KK is expected to beat its first-half ended Sept 30 pretax profit outlook by roughly 500 million yen ($4.45 million) - Nikkei‍​.

Nippon Yusen KK <9101.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) put the co on rating monitor with view to downgrading - R&I .The company's previous rating was "A-" - R&I.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha group pretax loss likely about 5 bln yen in April-June period - Nikkei

Nikkei: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha apparently suffered a group pretax loss of roughly 5 billion yen in the April-June period - Nikkei .Nippon Yusen's pretax profit likely fell by over 80 pct in the April-June quarter from the year-earlier 21.5 billion yen - Nikkei.

Nippon Yusen to expand into seafloor equipment engineering for oil drilling - Nikkei

: Nippon Yusen to expand into seafloor equipment engineering for oil drilling - Nikkei . EMAS Chiyoda Subsea is a 50-50 JV formed in March by Chiyoda and Ezra Holdings - Nikkei .Nippon Yusen will acquire a 25% stake in EMAS Chiyoda by paying about 10 bln yen ($93.6 mln) for portions of interests held by JV partners - Nikkei.

Nippon Yusen KK:Maersk, MSC and 13 other firms have offered to change their pricing practices to settle an EU antitrust probe and stave off any fines, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday - RTRS.The European Commission opened an investigation into the companies, among the world's 18 largest shipping liners, in November 2013 following dawn raids in May 2011 - RTRS.The EU competition enforcer said the shipping companies may have been illegally orchestrating price hikes since 2009 via public announcements of rate increase plans on their websites and in the specialised trade press - RTRS.The companies have offered to publish binding actual rates a month before they go into effect, the people said. In some circumstances, the figures may act as a price cap. A third source said the offer applies only for short-term prices, not long-term ones or annual contracts - RTRS.The Commission is expected to seek feedback from third parties this week or next before deciding whether to accept the pledge and close the investigation - RTRS.The other companies involved are CMA CGM, Taiwan's Evergreen Marine, Germany's Hapag Lloyd HLAG.DE, China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO), China Shipping CNSHI.UL, Hamburg Sud, South Korean firm Hanjin, OOCL (Orient Overseas Container Line) - RTRS.Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), United Arab Shipping Company, Nippon Yusen Kaisha, Hyundai Merchant Marine and Israeli peer Zim, the sources said. - RTRS.

Nippon Yusen KK lowers consolidated full-year outlook and year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Nippon Yusen KK:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ending March 2016.Revenue forecast decreased to 2,320,000 million yen from 2,370,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 51,000 million yen from 75,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 66,000 million yen from 80,000 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to 25,000 million yen from 47,000 million yen.Earnings per share decreased to 14.74 yen from 27.71 yen.Comments that market downturn is the main reason for the forecast.Lowered year-end dividend forecast to 2 yen per share from 3 yen per share for FY ending March 2016.

R&I affirms Nippon Yusen KK's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook

Nippon Yusen KK:R&I affirms Nippon Yusen KK's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook.