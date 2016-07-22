Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mitsui OSK Lines signs contract for building offshore LNG terminal in Uruguay - Nikkei<9104.T>

Nikkei: Mitsui OSK Lines signed 20-year contract with a government-affiliated business in Uruguay - Nikkei . Mitsui OSK Lines will invest about 40 billion yen and build an offshore liquefied natural gas receiving and storage unit in Uruguay - Nikkei .

R&I downgrades Mitsui OSK Lines's rating to "BBB" and announces negative rating outlook

Mitsui OSK Lines: Says rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) downgraded the company's rating to "BBB", previously "BBB+" .Says rating outlook is negative.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines expects extraordinary loss for Q4 of FY 2016

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd:Says it expects an extraordinary loss of 179.3 billion yen for Q4 of the fiscal year ending March 2016.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd - Maersk, MSC, 13 other shipping firms to change pricing methods - EU - Reuters

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd:Maersk, Swiss peer MSC and 13 other peers have offered to change their practices to settle a two-year EU antitrust investigation, the European Commission said on Tuesday - RTRS.The companies include CMA CGM, Evergreen Marine, Hapag Lloyd, China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO), China Shipping, Hamburg Sud, Hanjin, OOCL (Orient Overseas Container Line), Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), United Arab Shipping Company, Nippon Yusen Kaisha, Hyundai Merchant Marine and Zim.The Commission said the container liners offer to stop publishing and communicating generate rate increase announcements, which are changes to prices expressed as the amount or percentage of the change.Third parties have a month to provide feedback on the proposal before the EU competition authority accepts the offer without any finding of wrongdoing or possible fines.

R&I places Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd on the rating monitor with view to downgrading

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) put the company on rating monitor with view to downgrading.The company's current rating is "BBB+".

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ending March 2016.Revenue forecast decreased to 1,720,000 million yen from 1,758,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to a loss of 5,000 million yen from 5,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 32,000 million yen from 42,000 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to a loss of 175,000 million yen from 17,000 million yen.Earnings per share decreased to a loss of 146.31 yen from 14.21 yen.Comments that delay of recovery of freight rate and expenses related to structural reforms are the main reasons for the forecast.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd - DJ China Fines Eight Shipping Firms for Price Fixing - DJN

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd:China fined eight international shipping companies a total of 407 million yuan ($63 million) for alleged price fixing in the latest example of its increasing use of its eight-year-old antimonopoly law - DJN.The fines focused on companies that transport cars and other vehicles to and from China, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement Monday. - DJN.The agency, China's top economic-planning body, said the eight companies agreed among themselves to keep freight rates at high levels - DJN.The imposed fines are equivalent to 4% to 9% of the companies' international shipping sales related to China, the agency said. The investigation lasted for more than a year, the NDRC said - DJN.South Korean shipping company Eukor Car Carriers Inc. was ordered to pay 284 million yuan, the largest single fine. "We are glad to see the investigation come to an end, so we can move forward," Craig Jasienski, chief executive and president of Eukor, said in a statement. - DJN.Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics, based in Oslo, was fined 45 million yuan, the second-largest amount. Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. was ordered to pay the third-largest fine, 38 million yuan - DJN.

R&I affirms Mitsui O.S.K. Lines's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+".Rating outlook stable.