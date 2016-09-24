Edition:
India

Mitsubishi Logistics Corp (9301.T)

9301.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,918JPY
7:59am IST
Change (% chg)

¥5 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
¥2,913
Open
¥2,910
Day's High
¥2,926
Day's Low
¥2,900
Volume
87,800
Avg. Vol
354,741
52-wk High
¥3,432
52-wk Low
¥2,622

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mitsubishi Logistics' operating profit seen to rise 10% to a little over 6 bln yen for 6 months through September - Nikkei
Saturday, 24 Sep 2016 

Nikkei : Mitsubishi Logistics' operating profit seen to rise 10% to a little over 6 billion yen ($59.4 million) for 6 months through September - Nikkei .Mitsubishi Logistics Corp's revenue likely to slide 4% to around 100 bln yen for 6 months through September - Nikkei.  Full Article

R&I affirms Mitsubishi Logistics's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook
Thursday, 14 Jan 2016 

Mitsubishi Logistics Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Mitsubishi Logistics Corp News

» More 9301.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials