NTT Docomo Inc (9437.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
NTT Docomo's group operating profit seen up 25 pct for H1 - Nikkei
:NTT Docomo's group operating profit appears to have risen 25 percent on year to 580 billion yen ($5.54 billion) for first half ended in September - Nikkei. Full Article
NTT Docomo repurchase 7,785,700 shares in September
NTT Docomo Inc <9437.T>: Says it repurchased 7,785,700 shares for 20,414,916,800 yen in total from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 29 .Says it repurchased 161,228,062 shares for 416,667,028,978 yen in total as of Sep. 30. Full Article
NTT Docomo to lower costs by around 50 bln yen in current FY through March - Nikkei
Nikkei: NTT Docomo will lower costs by around 50 billion yen in the current fiscal year through march by streamlining maintenance of network hardware - Nikkei . NTT Docomo plans total expense reductions of 80 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei .NTT Docomo is seen reducing capital investment this year by 10 billion yen from the previous fiscal year to 585 billion yen - Nikkei. Full Article
Google to partner with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial to launch Android Pay inside Japan - Nikkei
: Google will partner with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to launch its digital wallet platform inside Japan as soon as autumn - Nikkei . In Japan, Android Pay initially will incorporate debit cards issued by Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ - Nikkei . In Japan, Android Pay also will use credit cards issued by Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos by year's end at the soonest - Nikkei . Google's partnership with MUFG is not exclusive, and Google seeks to strike similar android pay deals with other Japanese financial institutions - Nikkei .Google negotiating with East Japan Railway, NTT Docomo, Rakuten, JCB and other Japanese digital money providers to make their reader systems compatible with Android Pay - Nikkei. Full Article
NTT Docomo buys back 3.5 mln shares in July
NTT Docomo Inc <9437.T>: Says it bought back 3.5 million shares for 9.86 billion yen in July .Says previous plan disclosed on Jan. 29. Full Article
Philippines' PLDT Q2 net income down 33 pct y/y
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT)
NTT DoCoMo plans to sue Tata Group in the U.S. as early as August - Nikkei<9437.T>
Nikkei : NTT DoCoMo plans to sue the Tata Group in the U.S. as early as August to seize assets of the Indian conglomerate - Nikkei . Full Article
Tata Sons says Docomo obtained exparte order for permission to enforce award in UK
Tata Sons: Docomo obtained exparte order from commercial court in london for permission to enforce award in the UK, in ongoing Tata Docomo case . Clarifies that London commercial court granted Tata Sons period of 23 days, starting July 27th, to apply to set aside the exparte order . Co, in line with earlier offer to docomo, committed to deposit entire arbitral award by aug 2nd, 2016 with Delhi High Court registrar Further company coverage: [9437.T TATAS.UL] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780). Full Article
NTT Docomo is expected to maintain its full-year earnings guidance - Nikkei
Nikkei: NTT Docomo's first-quarter operating profit likely rose by a fifth on the year to around 280 billion yen - Nikkei . NTT Docomo Inc's qtrly operating revenue appears to have edged up from a year earlier to between 1.08 trillion yen and 1.09 trillion yen - Nikkei .NTT Docomo is expected to maintain its full-year earnings guidance - Nikkei. Full Article
NTT Docomo updates share repurchase status
NTT Docomo Inc <9437.T>: Says it repurchased 10.1 million shares for 27.43 billion yen in total in June .Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 29. Full Article
Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing
MUMBAI Bharti Airtel Ltd is acquiring the Tata conglomerate's consumer mobile business virtually free of charge in a deal that gives India's top wireless player a major subscriber base boost, while stemming the bleed for Tata from a money-losing venture.