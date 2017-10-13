Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tepco, Chubu Electric Power get approval to consolidate fossil-fuel power businesses - Nikkei

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Tepco, Chubu Electric Power get approval from Japan Fair Trade Commission to consolidate their fossil-fuel power businesses into 1 operation - Nikkei.Tepco, Chubu Electric Power plan to transfer operations in first half of fiscal 2019 to their 50-50 JV known as JERA- Nikkei.Tepco, Chubu Electric Power expect merger to generate annual 100 billion yen or more in cost savings and other benefits during first five years - Nikkei‍​.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings gets financial support of 30.7 bln yen

July 24(Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc <9501.T>:Says it received 30.7 billion yen from Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation, on July 24, based on the revised Special Business Plan revised on May 18.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings names new executive president

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc <9501.T>: Says it has appointed Tomoaki Kobayakawa as the new Executive President of the company, to replace Naomi Hirose .Effective date in June 2017.

Tepco and Chubu Electric together will take 10 pct stake in ReNew Power - Nikkei

Nikkei: Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings and Chubu Electric Power together will take a 10% stake in ReNew Power - Nikkei .Tepco and Chubu's 50-50 JV, Jera, will obtain newly issued shares in ReNew Power by March via a subsidiary for an estimated $200 million - Nikkei.

Sony and Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings will team up to offer smart home services - Nikkei

Nikkei: Sony And Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings to offer all-in-one smart home service enabling households to track,control appliances' power usage - Nikkei .Sony And Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings are looking to launch full-scale service as soon as next year - Nikkei.

Tokyo Electric, Chubu Electric Power looking to buy Electricite de France's coal-trading business-Nikkei<9501.T><9502.T>

Nikkei: Tokyo Electric Power Co and Chubu Electric Power looking to acquire Electricite de France's coal-trading business- Nikkei . Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power's Jv Jera to start negotiations on possible deal with edf's London unit EDF Trading- Nikkei .

NEC to reduce some executive salaries for 1 month after FTC order

: NEC says to reduce some executive salaries for one month after FTC order . NEC says ordered by Japan Fair Trade Commission to pay penalties related to antitrust activities in dealing with Tepco.

Tokyo Electric Power Company unit missing power usage data for thousands - Nikkei<9501.T>

Nikkei: Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc <9501.T> unit missing power usage data for thousands due to an apparent technical glitch - Nikkei .Unit Tepco Power Grid says likely unable to provide accurate April and may usage data for about 6,400 households in Tokyo - Nikkei.

Chubu Electric Power Company and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' unit to transfer business to JERA

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc <9501.T> , Chubu Electric Power Company Inc <9502.T> : Says Chubu Electric Power Company Inc to transfer its fuel business and overseas power generation and energy infrastructure business to JERA Co., Inc. on July 1 . Says Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' wholly owned subsidiary TEPCO Fuel & Power, Inc. plans to transfer its existing fuel business and overseasthermal power generation IPP(Independent Power Producer) business to JERA, on July 1 .Says JERA Co., Inc. is the joint venture established by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power Company's unit on April 30, based on the comprehensive alliance signed by Chubu Electric Power and Tokyo Electric Power.

Tokyo Electric Power receives financial support from Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated:Received 50.2 billion yen from the Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund on April 22.based on the revised Special Business Plan revised on March 31.