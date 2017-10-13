Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tepco, Chubu Electric Power get approval to consolidate fossil-fuel power businesses - Nikkei

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Tepco, Chubu Electric Power get approval from Japan Fair Trade Commission to consolidate their fossil-fuel power businesses into 1 operation - Nikkei.Tepco, Chubu Electric Power plan to transfer operations in first half of fiscal 2019 to their 50-50 JV known as JERA- Nikkei.Tepco, Chubu Electric Power expect merger to generate annual 100 billion yen or more in cost savings and other benefits during first five years - Nikkei‍​.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan's JERA Co, a fuel joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power <9501.T> and Chubu Electric Power <9502.T> ::JERA says to acquire a 50 percent stake in Linden Cogen Holdings LLC, the owner of a 972-megawatt gas-fired power cogeneration complex in the State of New Jersey .JERA says to acquire the interest from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. and Ares Management L.P. and their respective co-investors through its wholly-owned subsidiary JERA Power U.S.A..Further company coverage: 9501.T9502.T.

Nikkei: Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings and Chubu Electric Power together will take a 10% stake in ReNew Power - Nikkei .Tepco and Chubu's 50-50 JV, Jera, will obtain newly issued shares in ReNew Power by March via a subsidiary for an estimated $200 million - Nikkei.

Nikkei: Tokyo Electric Power Co and Chubu Electric Power looking to acquire Electricite de France's coal-trading business- Nikkei . Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power's Jv Jera to start negotiations on possible deal with edf's London unit EDF Trading- Nikkei .

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc <9501.T> , Chubu Electric Power Company Inc <9502.T> : Says Chubu Electric Power Company Inc to transfer its fuel business and overseas power generation and energy infrastructure business to JERA Co., Inc. on July 1 . Says Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' wholly owned subsidiary TEPCO Fuel & Power, Inc. plans to transfer its existing fuel business and overseasthermal power generation IPP(Independent Power Producer) business to JERA, on July 1 .Says JERA Co., Inc. is the joint venture established by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power Company's unit on April 30, based on the comprehensive alliance signed by Chubu Electric Power and Tokyo Electric Power.

Chubu Electric Power Co Inc:A fire broke out at Chubu Electric Power Co's (9502.T) Hamaoka nuclear power plant in central Japan on Thursday, but was quickly put out and there had been no danger to the public, the company said. - RTRS.The fire started at about 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) in the exhaust fan of the turbine building of the plant's No.2 reactor, which is currently under being decommissioned, a company spokesman said. - RTRS.The fan was shut down and the fire was confirmed as put out an hour later, he said. An investigation into the cause of the fire was under way. - RTRS.The plant's No.1 and No.2 reactors are being decommissioned, while its No.3, No.4 and No.5 reactors remain shut pending stringent safety checks imposed following the Fukushima nuclear disaster nearly five years ago. - RTRS.