Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei ::Kansai Electric Power Co to close two aging nuclear reactors at a power plant in fukui prefecture - Nikkei‍​.

Kansai Electric Power Co Inc <9503.T>: Says Supreme Court of Japan dismissed the company's objection for injunction disclosed on March 9 .Says the company is ordered to halt operations at two nuclear reactors at its Takahama plant.

Nikkei: Japan's nuclear power regulators will likely clear reactors to remain in operation beyond 40 years for the first time- Nikkei . Nuclear regulation authority is expected to approve units 1 and 2 at Kansai Electric power's takahama plant for extensions- Nikkei .

Kansai Electric Power Co Inc:Announces forecast that it will pay no year-end dividend for the FY ending March 2016 and latest dividend forecast was an undermined value.

Kansai Electric Power Co Inc:A Japanese court on Wednesday ordered Kansai Electric Power to halt operations at two nuclear reactors at its Takahama plant, disrupting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to restore atomic power five years after the Fukushima crisis.The move could potentially throw government energy policy into disarray, with the nuclear industry only recently starting to get reactors back online amid widespread public scepticism after the meltdowns at Fukushima in 2011.The order by the Otsu District Court, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, demands the halt of the No. 3 and No. 4 nuclear reactors at Takahama and takes immediate effect. This is the first injunction issued in Japan to halt a nuclear plant that is under operation.Kansai said it will shut the No. 3 reactor, which restarted in January, on Thursday.Kansai Electric had been working to restart the Takahama No. 4 reactor this month after an unplanned shutdown due to a technical problem last week.Japanese lower courts sometimes hand down contentious verdicts that are then overturned by higher courts, where judges tend to be more attuned to political implications, judicial experts say.Kansai Electric said it would not accept the verdict and would quickly appeal the injunction, but it could mean months or possibly a year of delays and extra costs for oil, gas or coal to replace the nuclear generation.

Kansai Electric Power Co Inc:Kansai Electric Power said on Monday it may delay the restart of its Takahama No.4 reactor from an original date of late February, following an incident involving the leak of contaminated water - RTRS.The company had previously scheduled a final test before restarting the reactor from Sunday for about eight days, but this has now been delayed pending an investigation into the cause of the leak, a company spokesman said.Kansai Electric said on Saturday it found 34 litres of slightly radioactive water had leaked at the No. 4 unit at its Takahama nuclear plant in Fukui prefecture, 500 km (310 miles) west of Tokyo.The water had been cleared and there was no impact on the environment.

Kansai Electric Power lowers consolidated full-year revenue outlook for FY 2016

Kansai Electric Power Co Inc:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 3,300,000 million yen from 3,360,000 million yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees operating profit forecast as 260,000 million yen.Sees ordinary profit forecast as 245,000 million yen.Sees net profit forecast as 150,000 million yen.Sees earnings per share as 167.88 yen.