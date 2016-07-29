Tokyo Gas Co Ltd (9531.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tokyo Gas to retire 93.9 mln shares on Aug. 16
Tokyo Gas Co Ltd <9531.T>:Says it plans to retire 93.9 million shares on Aug. 16. Full Article
Tokyo Gas to set up LNG JV in Vietnam - Nikkei
: Tokyo Gas aims to expand into Vietnam to tap expected increases in demand for LNG there through partnership with local companies - Nikkei .Tokyo Gas will establish JV with PetroVietnam Gas and others, investing several hundred mln yen and securing stake of around 10-20% - Nikkei. Full Article
Tokyo Gas completes share repurchase
Tokyo Gas Co Ltd <9531.T>: Says it completed repurchase of 93.9 million shares of its common stock, for 41.0 billion yen in total .Share repurchase period from May 1 to July 1. Full Article
Tokyo Gas to acquire interest in a shale development from a U.S. company - Nikkei<9531.T>
Nikkei: Tokyo Gas Co plans to acquire a roughly 25% interest in an Eagle Ford shale development from a U.S. company for more than 5 billion yen - Nikkei . Full Article
Tokyo Gas updates share repurchase status
Tokyo Gas Co Ltd <9531.T> : Says it repurchases 41.7 million shares for 18.5 billion yen in total from May 10 to May 31 .Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on April 28. Full Article
Tokyo Gas to repurchase shares
Tokyo Gas Co Ltd:To repurchase up to 100 million shares, representing 4.2 pct of outstanding.Says share repurchase up to 41,000,000,000 yen in total.Says repurchase period from May 2 to March 31, 2017. Full Article
Tokyo Gas raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Tokyo Gas Co Ltd:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 6 yen per share from 5 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2016. Full Article
Tokyo Gas to divest liquid gas business and set up subsidiary
Tokyo Gas Co Ltd:To set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo on April 1.New subsidiary to be engaged in production, transportation and sale of gas.To divest liquid gas business to the new subsidiary on April 1. Full Article
UPDATE 1-LNG producers take time to relax destination clauses despite Japan ruling
TOKYO, Oct 18 Global liquefied natural gas suppliers are taking time to revise destination clauses in supply contracts for Japanese buyers despite a ruling by authorities in Japan that the provisions are anti-competitive, industry sources said on Wednesday.