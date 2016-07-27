: Osaka Gas is working toward an agreement to sell LNG made from U.S. shale gas to Uniper, a unit of German energy provider E.ON - Nikkei . Osaka's deal with Uniper will involve roughly 20-yr contract under which uniper would be responsible for shipping gas from point of production - Nikkei . More than 10 million tons of LNG would be supplied over the life of Osaka's deal with Uniper - Nikkei . LNG sold to Uniper by Osaka would be exported from Freeport liquefaction plant and loading facility under construction in U.S. state of Texas - Nikkei .Osaka Gas is also seen as able to resell around 40% of the LNG from shares in two Australian projects - Nikkei.