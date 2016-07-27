Osaka Gas Co Ltd (9532.T)
2,232JPY
7:59am IST
¥12 (+0.52%)
¥2,220
¥2,230
¥2,248
¥2,230
299,800
1,074,211
¥2,348
¥2,056
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Osaka Gas plans overseas LNG sales, eyes German deal - Nikkei
: Osaka Gas is working toward an agreement to sell LNG made from U.S. shale gas to Uniper, a unit of German energy provider E.ON - Nikkei . Osaka's deal with Uniper will involve roughly 20-yr contract under which uniper would be responsible for shipping gas from point of production - Nikkei . More than 10 million tons of LNG would be supplied over the life of Osaka's deal with Uniper - Nikkei . LNG sold to Uniper by Osaka would be exported from Freeport liquefaction plant and loading facility under construction in U.S. state of Texas - Nikkei .Osaka Gas is also seen as able to resell around 40% of the LNG from shares in two Australian projects - Nikkei. Full Article
Aqualine forms business alliance with OSAKA GAS CO.,LTD
Aqualine Ltd <6173.T>: Says it resolved to form business alliance with OSAKA GAS CO.,LTD <9532.T> in plumbing business .Says effective May 17. Full Article
Aqualine forms business alliance with OSAKA GAS
Aqualine <6173.T>: Says it forms business alliance with OSAKA GAS <9532.T>, to cooperate in plumbing repairing services .Says cooperation starts from May 7. Full Article
OSAKA GAS issues mid-year and year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016 and FY 2017
OSAKA GAS CO LTD:Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2017.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2017. Full Article
Idemitsu Kosan to establish joint venture with OSAKA GAS
Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd:To establish joint venture in Osaka with Osaka Gas on April 1.The joint venture will be engaged in gas power generation.Says Idemitsu Kosan and Osaka Gas will hold a 33.34 pct stake and a 66.66 pct stake in the joint venture respectively. Full Article
FACTBOX-Japan plans to build new coal-fired power stations
June 29 Japan is planning a wave of new coal-fired power plants as it struggles to revive its nuclear industry which is still mostly shut down in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in 2011. Nuclear power contributed nearly a third of total electricity generated before the catastrophe. Companies are looking to build 41 new coal-fired power plants with total capacity of 18,431 megawatts expected to come online in the next decade. Japan had a total 90 coal-fired units a