Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Toho announces restructure plan for group property business
Toho Co Ltd <9602.T> : Says co's wholly owned unit, Toho Real Estate Co Ltd, plans spin-off of restaurant and theater stores management business to its wholly owned unit Toho Restaurant service Co Ltd, with effective date on Dec. 1 . Says co's wholly owned property maintenance unit, Toho Service Center Co Ltd, plans to merge with a wholly owned construction unit, with effective date on Dec. 1, and the construction unit will be dissolved after the transaction .Co will merge with unit Toho Real Estate Co Ltd, with effective date on March 1, 2017, and the unit will be dissolved after the transaction. Full Article
Toho plans to dissolve subsidiary
Toho Co Ltd:To dissolve a Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary, which has been engaged in film show business, film distribution and promotion business.Effective date on May 31. Full Article
Toho to merge with wholly owned subsidiary
Toho Co Ltd:To merge with its Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary engaged in leasing and rental of land effective on March 1.Says the subsidiary to be dissolved after the transaction. Full Article
Toho raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Toho Co Ltd:Sees year-end dividend of 17.5 yen per share raised from 12.5 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending Feb. 2016. Full Article
R&I affirms Toho 's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook
Toho Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable. Full Article