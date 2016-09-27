Toho Co Ltd <9602.T> : Says co's wholly owned unit, Toho Real Estate Co Ltd, plans spin-off of restaurant and theater stores management business to its wholly owned unit Toho Restaurant service Co Ltd, with effective date on Dec. 1 . Says co's wholly owned property maintenance unit, Toho Service Center Co Ltd, plans to merge with a wholly owned construction unit, with effective date on Dec. 1, and the construction unit will be dissolved after the transaction .Co will merge with unit Toho Real Estate Co Ltd, with effective date on March 1, 2017, and the unit will be dissolved after the transaction.