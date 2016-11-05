Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nikkei: Secom's operating profit likely grew 1% on the year to 61 billion yen ($591 million) or so in April-September half - Nikkei . Secom's revenue apparently grew 7% to around 438 billion yen in April-September half - Nikkei .Secom will likely maintain full-year guidance - Nikkei.

Nikkei: Secom is expected to report a 2 pct year-on-year drop in operating profit to around 30 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei . Secom sales apparently increased 8 pct to about 214 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei .Secom has projected a 3 pct drop in oper profit to 58.7 bln yen for April-Sept period, 1 pct increase to 130 bln yen for FY ending in March - Nikkei.

Secom announces president and chairman changes

Secom Co Ltd <9735.T>: Appoints Yasuo Nakayama as the new President of the company to replace Hiroshi Ito . Says Shuji Maeda will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company .Says effective date May 11.