Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Softbank plans second Vision Fund of about $200 bln - WSJ

Oct 20 (Reuters) - :Softbank is floating tentative plans for second Vision Fund that could be about $200 billion in size - WSJ citing a source.

Softbank Group Corp preparing to create another technology investment fund - Nikkei, citing CEO

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Softbank Group Corp preparing to create another technology investment fund.

‍Mubadala says Mubadala Investment Co is launching its venture capital arm

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp <9984.T>:‍Mubadala says Mubadala Investment Company is launching a venture capital arm of its business​.Mubadala says the venture capital initiative will sit within mubadala capital, mubadala's financial investment arm​.‍Mubadala​ says new capital arm to initially oversee Mubadala ventures fund i, a $400 million capital fund with Mubadala & Softbank as main investors.‍Mubadala says new capital arm to initially oversee a $200 million ventures fund of funds that will invest in both established and emerging fund managers​.‍Mubadala says new venture capital arm will be overseeing & managing Mubadala's $15 billion commitment to Softbank vision fund​.

LendLease Group establishes a JV with Softbank Group ​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - LendLease Group :‍Announced sale of 25 per cent of its retirement living business to APG Asset Management N.V.​.‍Overall impact of transaction including transaction costs will be a net loss after tax of about A$35 million​.‍Established a joint venture with Softbank Group to develop and own telecom infrastructure assets in United States​.‍LendLease and Softbank have each committed US$200 million equity to fund identified seed assets​.‍FY18 result expected to be impacted by underperformance in company's Australian construction business​.‍HY18 EBITDA contribution from Australian construction business is expected to be lower than prior corresponding period​.

Softbank reaches broad agreement to merge Sprint unit with T-Mobile US - Nikkei

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Softbank Group has reached a broad agreement to merge its Sprint unit with T-Mobile US - Nikkei.

Petuum says closed $93 mln in Series B funding led by a unit of SoftBank

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Petuum Inc::Petuum closes $93 million in Series B funding led by SoftBank.Closed $93 million in Series B funding led by a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp​.

Softbank submits report on Arm merger undertakings

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp <9984.T>:Softbank group corp - post-offer undertakings.Each of arm and softbank must comply with terms of hq and employee post-offer undertakings and must complete any course of action it has committed to within relevant time periods.

SoftBank Group says issue of foreign currency denominated senior notes

Sept 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T>:* Says it will issue 2024 due USD-denominated senior notes worth $1.35 billion and 2027 due USD-denominated senior notes worth $2 billion, with a term of 7 years and 10 years respectively .* Says coupon rate of 4.75 percent and 5.125 percent respectively, maturity date on Sept. 19, 2024 and Sept. 19, 2027.* Payment date on Sept. 19 .* Says it will issue 2025 due Euro-denominated senior notes worth 1.5 billion euros and 2029 due Euro-denominated senior notes worth 0.75 billion euros .* Says coupon rate of 3.125 percent and 4 percent respectively, maturity date on Sept. 19, 2025 and Sept. 19, 2029.* Payment date on Sept. 19 .* Says bonds are offered on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment .

WeWork receives $4.4 blon investment from SoftBank Group and SoftBank Vision Fund

Aug 24 (Reuters) - WeWork Companies -:WeWork receives $4.4 billion investment from SoftBank Group and SoftBank Vision Fund.Says $3 billion investment in WeWork's parent company via a primary investment in new shares and a secondary purchase of existing shares .‍Ronald Fisher, Mark Schwartz will join WeWork's board of directors .SoftBank and Vision Fund's investment includes $1.4 billion investment in three newly created companies.

Charter says no interest in acquiring Sprint - spokesperson

July 30 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc. :Charter says "understand why a deal is attractive for softbank, but charter has no interest in acquiring sprint" - spokesperson.Charter says "have a very good mvno relationship with verizon and intend to launch wireless services to cable customers next year" - spokesperson.