SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T)

9984.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

10,200JPY
7:59am IST
Change (% chg)

¥105 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
¥10,095
Open
¥10,120
Day's High
¥10,200
Day's Low
¥10,070
Volume
2,089,900
Avg. Vol
5,506,861
52-wk High
¥10,210
52-wk Low
¥5,953

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Softbank plans second Vision Fund of about $200 bln - WSJ
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - :Softbank is floating tentative plans for second Vision Fund that could be about $200 billion in size - WSJ citing a source.  Full Article

Softbank Group Corp preparing to create another technology investment fund - Nikkei, citing CEO
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Softbank Group Corp preparing to create another technology investment fund.  Full Article

‍Mubadala says Mubadala Investment Co is launching its venture capital arm
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp <9984.T>:‍Mubadala says Mubadala Investment Company is launching a venture capital arm of its business​.Mubadala says the venture capital initiative will sit within mubadala capital, mubadala's financial investment arm​.‍Mubadala​ says new capital arm to initially oversee Mubadala ventures fund i, a $400 million capital fund with Mubadala & Softbank as main investors.‍Mubadala says new capital arm to initially oversee a $200 million ventures fund of funds that will invest in both established and emerging fund managers​.‍Mubadala says new venture capital arm will be overseeing & managing Mubadala's $15 billion commitment to Softbank vision fund​.  Full Article

LendLease Group establishes a JV with Softbank Group ​
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - LendLease Group :‍Announced sale of 25 per cent of its retirement living business to APG Asset Management N.V.​.‍Overall impact of transaction including transaction costs will be a net loss after tax of about A$35 million​.‍Established a joint venture with Softbank Group to develop and own telecom infrastructure assets in United States​.‍LendLease and Softbank have each committed US$200 million equity to fund identified seed assets​.‍FY18 result expected to be impacted by underperformance in company's Australian construction business​.‍HY18 EBITDA contribution from Australian construction business is expected to be lower than prior corresponding period​.  Full Article

Softbank reaches broad agreement to merge Sprint unit with T-Mobile US - Nikkei
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Softbank Group has reached a broad agreement to merge its Sprint unit with T-Mobile US - Nikkei.  Full Article

Petuum says closed $93 mln in Series B funding led by a unit of SoftBank
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Petuum Inc::Petuum closes $93 million in Series B funding led by SoftBank.Closed $93 million in Series B funding led by a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp​.  Full Article

Softbank submits report on Arm merger undertakings
Friday, 6 Oct 2017 

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp <9984.T>:Softbank group corp - post-offer undertakings.Each of arm and softbank must comply with terms of hq and employee post-offer undertakings and must complete any course of action it has committed to within relevant time periods.  Full Article

SoftBank Group says issue of foreign currency denominated senior notes
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T>:* Says it will issue 2024 due USD-denominated senior notes worth $1.35 billion and 2027 due USD-denominated senior notes worth $2 billion, with a term of 7 years and 10 years respectively .* Says coupon rate of 4.75 percent and 5.125 percent respectively, maturity date on Sept. 19, 2024 and Sept. 19, 2027.* Payment date on Sept. 19 .* Says it will issue 2025 due Euro-denominated senior notes worth 1.5 billion euros and 2029 due Euro-denominated senior notes worth 0.75 billion euros .* Says coupon rate of 3.125 percent and 4 percent respectively, maturity date on Sept. 19, 2025 and Sept. 19, 2029.* Payment date on Sept. 19 .* Says bonds are offered on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment .  Full Article

WeWork receives $4.4 blon investment from SoftBank Group and SoftBank Vision Fund
Thursday, 24 Aug 2017 

Aug 24 (Reuters) - WeWork Companies -:WeWork receives $4.4 billion investment from SoftBank Group and SoftBank Vision Fund.Says $3 billion investment in WeWork's parent company via a primary investment in new shares and a secondary purchase of existing shares .‍Ronald Fisher, Mark Schwartz will join WeWork's board of directors .SoftBank and Vision Fund's investment includes $1.4 billion investment in three newly created companies.  Full Article

Charter says no interest in acquiring Sprint - spokesperson
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 

July 30 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc. :Charter says "understand why a deal is attractive for softbank, but charter has no interest in acquiring sprint" - spokesperson.Charter says "have a very good mvno relationship with verizon and intend to launch wireless services to cable customers next year" - spokesperson.  Full Article

