Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AA H1 trading EBITDA flat at 192 mln stg

Aa Plc : Trading revenue grew 2 pct to 467 mln stg . Group trading ebitda flat at 192 mln stg .Recommended dividend increased to 3.6 pence per share.

AA flags in-line trading, says Brexit to have minimal impact

Aa Plc : Trading in line with expectations and personal membership numbers stabilising . Trading, which is in line with market expectations, is benefiting from ongoing transformation of AA . Expect brexit to have a minimal effect on our business . Expect disposal of Irish business to close shortly .Insurance underwriter is progressing well and we recently launched home insurance underwriting, building on strength of our brand.

Motoring group AA to sell Irish business to Carlyle fund

AA Plc : To sell Irish business and operations to Carlyle Cardinal Ireland Fund, L.P. (CCI) and Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners Ii, L.P. . Deal for a cash consideration payable at completion of eur 156.6m . AA intends to use net cash proceeds for partial repayment of its debt . Will enter into a long term ongoing services agreement which will preserve current trading arrangements between AA and AA Ireland .Dean Street Advisers acted as advisers to aa on transaction.

AA PLC "exploring options" on Irish business

AA PLC : Confirms it is exploring options in regards to its Irish business and a further announcement will be made if and when appropriate .Comment on recent press speculation.