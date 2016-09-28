Edition:
India

AA PLC (AAAA.L)

AAAA.L on London Stock Exchange

159.82GBp
3:26pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.18 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
160.00
Open
160.00
Day's High
160.30
Day's Low
158.60
Volume
1,127,450
Avg. Vol
4,906,306
52-wk High
284.40
52-wk Low
146.22

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AA H1 trading EBITDA flat at 192 mln stg
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

Aa Plc : Trading revenue grew 2 pct to 467 mln stg . Group trading ebitda flat at 192 mln stg .Recommended dividend increased to 3.6 pence per share.  Full Article

AA flags in-line trading, says Brexit to have minimal impact
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Aa Plc : Trading in line with expectations and personal membership numbers stabilising . Trading, which is in line with market expectations, is benefiting from ongoing transformation of AA . Expect brexit to have a minimal effect on our business . Expect disposal of Irish business to close shortly .Insurance underwriter is progressing well and we recently launched home insurance underwriting, building on strength of our brand.  Full Article

Motoring group AA to sell Irish business to Carlyle fund
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

AA Plc : To sell Irish business and operations to Carlyle Cardinal Ireland Fund, L.P. (CCI) and Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners Ii, L.P. . Deal for a cash consideration payable at completion of eur 156.6m . AA intends to use net cash proceeds for partial repayment of its debt . Will enter into a long term ongoing services agreement which will preserve current trading arrangements between AA and AA Ireland .Dean Street Advisers acted as advisers to aa on transaction.  Full Article

AA PLC "exploring options" on Irish business
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

AA PLC : Confirms it is exploring options in regards to its Irish business and a further announcement will be made if and when appropriate .Comment on recent press speculation.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

AA PLC News

BRIEF-Parvus ups stake in AA to 24 percent - filings

* ‍parvus asset management europe limited raises stake in co to 23.8 percent from 21.14 percent sept 29 - filings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)

» More AAAA.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials