Anglo American PLC (AAL.L)
1,432.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,432.00
--
--
--
--
7,255,742
1,529.01
950.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Anglo American says Volcan Investments raises stake in co to 19.35 pct
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc
Anglo American says John Parker to step down as chairman
Anglo American Plc
Anglo American says De Beers rough diamond sales value for cycle 10 of $418 mln
Jse: Anglo American Rough Diamond Sales Value For De Beers’ Tenth Sales Cycle Of 2016 . Value of rough diamond sales for De Beers' tenth sales cycle of 2016, amounting to $418 mln . Demand across rest of product mix continued to be healthy and overall sales remained in line with seasonal expectations . Trade in lower value rough diamonds is experiencing temporary slowdown as a result of demonetisation programme in India .Sales were also significantly higher than those for equivalent cycle in 2015. Full Article
Anglo American says completes sale of niobium and phosphates units
Anglo American Plc
Anglo American appoints Stephen Pearce as finance director
Anglo American Plc
Anglo American says De Beers rough diamond sales value for cycle 7 of $630 mln
Anglo American Plc
China Molybdenum updates on acquisition of Anglo American's niobium and phosphates businesses<3993.HK><603993.SS>
China Molybdenum Co Ltd <603993.SS>: Update on the acquisition of Anglo American PLC's niobium and phosphates businesses . Approved resolution in relation to plan of material asset acquisition of China Molybdenum Co. ltd . Full Article
De Beers' sixth diamonds sales cycle value of $564 mln
Anglo American Plc
China Molybdenum updates on acquisition of Anglo American's niobium and phosphates businesses<3993.HK><603993.SS>
China Molybdenum Co Ltd <603993.SS>: Update on the acquisition of Anglo American Plc's niobium and phosphates businesses <3993.HK> . Company received the notice of not implementing further review from MOFCOM Anti-Monopoly Bureau regarding the transaction . Refers to announcements in relation to proposed acquisition of Anglo American Plc's niobium and phosphates businesses . Full Article
Anglo American says net debt at June 30 fell to $11.7 bln
Anglo American Plc
Rio Tinto's $2 billion coal assets attract investor consortium: sources
LONDON A group of investors including buyout firm Apollo and pension fund Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is bidding for coal assets put up for sale by mining giant Rio Tinto , which could fetch $2 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.