Oct 13 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc :‍VOLCAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED RAISES STAKE TO 19.35 PERCENT FROM 12.08 PERCENT EARLIER - FILING ​.

Anglo American Plc : John Parker to step down as chairman . John Parker has informed nomination committee of board of Anglo American of his intention to step down, after serving eight years as chairman, during course of 2017 . Philip Hampton will now lead a process to identify candidates with appropriate global listed company boardroom experience .Sir John Parker will continue to chair board until such appointment is effective..

Jse: Anglo American Rough Diamond Sales Value For De Beers’ Tenth Sales Cycle Of 2016 . Value of rough diamond sales for De Beers' tenth sales cycle of 2016, amounting to $418 mln . Demand across rest of product mix continued to be healthy and overall sales remained in line with seasonal expectations . Trade in lower value rough diamonds is experiencing temporary slowdown as a result of demonetisation programme in India .Sales were also significantly higher than those for equivalent cycle in 2015.

Anglo American Plc :Receives cash proceeds of $1.7 billion for completed sale of niobium and phosphates businesses.

Anglo American Plc : Appointment of Stephen Pearce as finance director . René Médori will remain on board until conclusion of Anglo American's AGM on 24 April 2017, when he will step down from board . Stephen Pearce will be taking over as finance director with effect from 24 April 2017 . Appointment of Stephen Pearce as finance director, following René Médori's decision to retire, as announced in April 2016 .Pearce will join Anglo American and its group management committee on 30 January 2017.

Anglo American Plc : De beers' rough diamond sales value cycle 7, 2016 . Value of rough diamond sales for De Beers' seventh sales cycle amounting to $630 million versus $528 million value of sixth sales cycle .Bruce cleaver, CEO of De Veers, said: "we saw healthy demand for our rough diamonds in cycle 7".

China Molybdenum Co Ltd <603993.SS>: Update on the acquisition of Anglo American PLC's niobium and phosphates businesses . Approved resolution in relation to plan of material asset acquisition of China Molybdenum Co. ltd .

Anglo American Plc : Value of rough diamond sales for De Beers' sixth sales cycle of 2016, amounting to $520 mln, compared with $564 mln value of fifth sales cycle of 2016 .Company maintains a cautious outlook for remainder of 2016.

China Molybdenum Co Ltd <603993.SS>: Update on the acquisition of Anglo American Plc's niobium and phosphates businesses <3993.HK> . Company received the notice of not implementing further review from MOFCOM Anti-Monopoly Bureau regarding the transaction . Refers to announcements in relation to proposed acquisition of Anglo American Plc's niobium and phosphates businesses .

Anglo American Plc : Net debt at 30 june 2016 decreased to $11.7 billion versus. $12.9 billion as at 31 december 2015 . Capital and cost discipline expected to deliver net debt of less than $10 billion at end 2016. . Group revenue $10.62 billion for 6 months ended june 30 versus $13.35 billion last year . Loss before tax $364 million for 6 months ended june 30 versus $1.92 billion last year . H1 group underlying ebit of $1.4 billion, a 27% decrease, due to lower commodity prices . Total platinum production (metal in concentrate) rose by 2%, driven by continued strong performance at amandelbult and mogalakwena. . Plans are in place to deliver approximately $200 million of cash savings for diamonds unit . Disposal proceeds of $1.5 billion agreed and expect to be completed in h2 2016 . Unit costs decreased by 19% versus. H1 2015 in us dollar terms . Commodity price-driven impairment of $1.2 billion relating to moranbah and grosvenor coal assets . No interim dividend was declared for 2016 (h1 2015: 32 us cents per ordinary share). . Board has recommended that, upon resumption, anglo american plc should adopt a payout-ratio-based dividend policy . Sees expansionary capital expenditure will continue to decrease, .Macro-Economic conditions underpinning consumer demand for diamonds remain broadly stable in aggregate.