Edition:
India

Aalberts Industries NV (AALB.AS)

AALB.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

41.38EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€41.38
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
325,530
52-wk High
€41.76
52-wk Low
€27.22

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aalberts Industries H1 EBITA rises to 150.4 mln euros
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Aalberts Industries NV : H1 revenue up 2.5 pct at 1,274 million euros ($1.41 billion) (organic +1.2 pct) . H1 net profit before amortisation +15 pct to 105 million euros .H1 EBITA 150.4 million euros versus 134.7 million euros year ago.  Full Article

Aalberts Industries proposes FY 2015 dividend
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 

Aalberts Industries NV:]:FY 2015 dividend proposal +13 pct to 0.52 euro in cash per share.  Full Article

Aalberts Industries to acquire Schroeder Industries
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 

Aalberts Industries NV:Reaches an agreement to acquire 100 percent of shares of Schroeder Industries, Inc., a company, based in San Antonio, Texas, USA, active in the beverage dispense market.Says ‍existing management team of beverage dispense group will take leadership and combine activities.  Full Article

Aalberts Industries to acquire Ushers Machine & Tool Co​
Monday, 18 Jan 2016 

Aalberts Industries NV:Has reached an agreement to acquire 100 pct of shares of Ushers Machine & Tool Co​.‍Ushers generates an annual revenue of approximately $40 million.Results of Ushers will be consolidated effective from January 1, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Aalberts Industries NV News

» More AALB.AS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials