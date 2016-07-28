Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aalberts Industries H1 EBITA rises to 150.4 mln euros

Aalberts Industries NV : H1 revenue up 2.5 pct at 1,274 million euros ($1.41 billion) (organic +1.2 pct) . H1 net profit before amortisation +15 pct to 105 million euros .H1 EBITA 150.4 million euros versus 134.7 million euros year ago.

Aalberts Industries proposes FY 2015 dividend

Aalberts Industries NV:]:FY 2015 dividend proposal +13 pct to 0.52 euro in cash per share.

Aalberts Industries to acquire Schroeder Industries

Aalberts Industries NV:Reaches an agreement to acquire 100 percent of shares of Schroeder Industries, Inc., a company, based in San Antonio, Texas, USA, active in the beverage dispense market.Says ‍existing management team of beverage dispense group will take leadership and combine activities.

Aalberts Industries to acquire Ushers Machine & Tool Co​

Aalberts Industries NV:Has reached an agreement to acquire 100 pct of shares of Ushers Machine & Tool Co​.‍Ushers generates an annual revenue of approximately $40 million.Results of Ushers will be consolidated effective from January 1, 2016.