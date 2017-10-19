Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :Rite Aid Corp says ‍riteaid.com now accepting Apple Pay​.

Apple & GE partner to bring Predix industrial apps to iPhone & iPad

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :Apple & GE partner to bring Predix industrial apps to iPhone & iPad.Apple - co, GE announced partnership to deliver industrial apps designed to bring data from Predix, GE's industrial IOT platform, to iPhone and iPad​.Apple inc - ‍Apple will promote GE's Predix as industrial IOT analytics platform of choice to its customers and developers​.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - :Qualcomm asks China to halt manufacture, sale of Apple iPhones - Bloomberg‍​.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc::Verizon says Apple iPhone 8 avaliable to pre-order on Sept. 15 - tweet‍​.

Sprint says iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in cellular arrive on Sept. 22

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp ::iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, apple watch series 3 with built-in cellular arrive at Sprint on Sept. 22.Sprint corp - ‍Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus and order Apple Watch Series 3 beginning Friday, Sept. 15​.Sprint - iPhone X, will be available to pre-order at sprint on Oct. 27; iPhone x will be available in Sprint channels starting on Nov. 3​.

AT&T to offer iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, Apple watch series 3

Sept 14 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc::at&t inc - ‍ iphone 8, iphone 8 plus, apple watch series 3 with built-in cellular arrive at AT&T on Sept 22​.at&t inc - ‍customers will be able to pre-order iphone 8 and iphone 8 plus and order Apple watch series 3 beginning Sept. 15​.at&t inc - ‍additionally, iphone x will be available to pre-order at AT&T on Oct. 27 for delivery as soon as Nov. 3​.

Gamestop ‍offers up to $400 cash on trading-in smartphones for Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus​

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Gamestop Corp::Offering up to $400 cash when customers trade-in current generation smartphones for Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 plus​.

Blackberry updates enterprise mobility suite to support iOS 11

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Blackberry ltd::Entire BlackBerry enterprise mobility suite been updated to fully support Apple's newly launched iOS 11 mobile operating system​.

Eros group in talks with apple to sell its content library of movies and music for around $1 bln - ET

Aug 6 (Reuters) - :Eros group in talks with apple to sell its content library of movies and music for around $1 billion - ET, citing sources.

Apple reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.67

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc ::Q3 earnings per share $1.67.Q3 revenue $45.41 billion versus $42.36 billion last year.Q3 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $44.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.International sales accounted for 61 percent of the quarter's revenue.Sees Q4 revenue between $49 billion and $52 billion.Q4 revenue view $49.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees Q4 gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38 percent.Sees Q4 operating expenses between $6.7 billion and $6.8 billion.Says board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.63 per share of the company's common stock.Q3 iPhone sales 41 million units versus 40.4 million units last year.Q3 Greater China revenue $8 billion versus $8.85 billion last year.Q3 iPad sales 11.42 million units versus 9.95 million units last year.Q3 Mac sales 4.29 million units versus 4.25 million units last year.Q3 Mac revenue $5.59 billion versus $5.24 billion last year.Q3 services revenue $7.27 billion versus $5.98 billion last year.Q3 other products revenue $2.74 billion versus $2.22 billion last year.Apple CFO Luca Maestri says "we reported unit and revenue growth in all our product categories in the June quarter".