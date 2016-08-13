Edition:
Latest Key Developments

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust qtrly FFO per unit $0.10
Saturday, 13 Aug 2016 

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust : Announces Release Of Q2 2016 financial results . Q2 FFO per share view c$0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.10 .Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.09.

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust increases public offering size
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016 

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust: Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces increase to previously announced public offering to $130 million of trust units .Increased size of its previously announced public offering to 25.8 million units at a price of $5.05 per unit.

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces cash distribution
Thursday, 19 Nov 2015 

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust:Has approved a cash distribution of $0.026 per trust unit for the month of November.Distribution will be paid on December 15 to unitholders of record date as on November 30.

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust News

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new unsecured term loan

* On September 29, 2017, trust entered into a $150 million unsecured term loan facility and drew $125 million at closing

