Edition:
India

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV.TO)

AAV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.92CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$6.92
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
532,361
52-wk High
$10.20
52-wk Low
$6.71

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Advantage Oil & Gas posts Q2 FFO per share $0.20
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd : Advantage announces second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly production increased 68 pct to average 210.3 mmcfe/d .Qtrly FFO per share $0.20.  Full Article

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd announces $87.5 million equity financing
Thursday, 18 Feb 2016 

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd:Announces $87.5 million equity financing.Agreement with a syndicate of underwriters who have agreed to purchase 11.8 million shares of Advantage at $7.45 per common share.Says net proceeds of the offering will be initially used to temporarily reduce indebtedness.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd News

BRIEF-Advantage Oil & Gas reports Q2 FFO of $0.26 per share

* Advantage announces second quarter 2017 operating & financial results

» More AAV.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials