Aban Offshore Ltd (ABAN.NS)
ABAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
182.95INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.50 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs183.45
Open
Rs184.50
Day's High
Rs186.45
Day's Low
Rs182.60
Volume
437,581
Avg. Vol
1,110,300
52-wk High
Rs285.95
52-wk Low
Rs161.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aban Offshore posts June-qtr consol loss
Aban Offshore Ltd
Aban Offshore posts March-qtr consol loss
Aban Offshore Ltd
BRIEF-Aban Offshore seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Reji Abraham as MD
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Reji Abraham as md