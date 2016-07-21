Edition:
India

ABB India Ltd (ABB.NS)

ABB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,333.85INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.50 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs1,340.35
Open
Rs1,345.00
Day's High
Rs1,359.90
Day's Low
Rs1,331.10
Volume
64,910
Avg. Vol
82,635
52-wk High
Rs1,620.00
52-wk Low
Rs931.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ABB India June-qtr profit up about 35 pct
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

ABB India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 774.2 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 20.74 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 828.9 million rupees . Says net profit in June-quarter last year was 574.5 million rupees; net sales was 19.06 billion rupees . Says order backlog of 77.52 billion rupees as of June 30, 2016. . Recovering demand in automotive industry drove automation orders in June-quarter but traditional industries remained sluggish .  Full Article

ABB India Ltd announces appointment of managing director
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 

ABB India Ltd:Appoints Sanjeev Sharma as the managing director, with effect from Jan. 1, 2016.  Full Article

ABB India Ltd News

BRIEF-ABB India to install solar inverters at 750 railway stations in India

* Says abb india to install solar inverters at 750 railway stations in india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

