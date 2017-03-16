Edition:
India

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABDL.NS)

ABDL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

187.05INR
3:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs187.20
Open
Rs186.00
Day's High
Rs187.95
Day's Low
Rs182.70
Volume
130,284
Avg. Vol
181,083
52-wk High
Rs230.90
52-wk Low
Rs130.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ashoka Buildcon's unit emerges as lowest bidder for NHAI's 6 laning project in Andhra Pradesh
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Says Ashoka Concessions emerged as the "lowest bidder" for NHAI's 6 laning project in Andhra Pradesh .Says bid project cost quotedby ACL is INR 11.87 billion.  Full Article

Ashoka Buildcon achieves financial closure for KRDCL projects
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd: Ashoka Buildcon Ltd says achievement of financial closure : KRDCL projects .Ashoka Buildcon Ltd says projects to be executed by co's units.  Full Article

Ashoka Buildcon executes concession agreement with NHAI
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Execution of concession agreement .Project of 4/6 laning of Kharar to Ludhiana section of NH-95 (New NH-05).  Full Article

NHAI awards contract for two highways development projects in Jharkhand
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

INDIA'S MINISTRY OF ROAD TRANSPORT AND HIGHWAYS: NHAI awards contract for two highways development projects in the state of Jharkhand - India's Ministry of Road Transport & Highways . Contract worth 9.46 billion rupees for Ashoka Buildcon - India's Ministry of Road Transport & Highways . Contract worth INR 7 billion for Ramky Infrastructure Ltd - India's ministry Of Road Transport & Highways .  Full Article

Ashoka Buildcon June-qtr profit falls
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : June-quarter net profit 308.2 million rupees versus 458.1 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 4.66 billion rupees versus 4.75 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Ashoka Buildcon's unit gets LoA for NHAI project
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Receipt of LoA for NHAI project . Accepted bid project cost is INR 16 billion . LoA for "4/6 laning of Kharar to Ludhiana section of NH-95 .  Full Article

Ashoka Buildcon buys stake in Mudhol Nipani SPV
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Ashoka buildcon ltd.- acquisition of stake in mudhol nipani spv . Ashoka buildcon ltd.- agreement with GVR Infra Projects Ltd for inr 356.9 million . Share purchase agreement with GVR Infra Projects for transfer of 23 percent stake and beneficial interest of 26 percent stake .  Full Article

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd declares second interim dividend
Monday, 7 Mar 2016 

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd:Says board has approved declaration of second interim dividend for FY 2015-16 0.80 Indian rupees per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each fully paid.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd News

BRIEF-Ashoka Buildcon gets ‍arbitration award worth 1.24 bln rupees

* Says got ‍arbitration award worth 1.24 billion rupees for Ahmednagar - Karmala road state highway project Source text: http://bit.ly/2fWpArC Further company coverage:

» More ABDL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials