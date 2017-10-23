Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA ::9-MONTH NET PROFIT 735 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 718 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH EBITDA 2.75 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.41 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH REVENUE 4.19 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.61 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.SAYS APPROVES GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.40 EURO PER SHARE TO BE PAID IN FIRST HALF OF NOVEMBER.‍​.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA ::SEES EPS ACCRETION OF 39.3 PERCENT IN 2017 AND 25-35 PERCENT IN FOLLOWING YEARS AFTER ABERTIS TRANSACTION.

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Funds managed by TCI Fund Management, owning almost 2.7 percent of Spain's Abertis shares, say in a statement::They "strongly support" the offer by Italian toll-road group Atlantia << >> to buy Abertis.

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA ::SAYS SPANISH MARKET REGULATOR CNMV HAS SET ACCEPTANCE PERIOD IN ATLANTIA BID OVER ABERTIS FROM OCT 10 UNTIL OCT 24.

Oct 9 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA ::SAYS BOARD AGREES TO RELOCATE ITS REGISTERED OFFICE TO MADRID DUE TO THE LEGAL UNCERTAINTY GENERATED BY THE CURRENT POLITICAL SITUATION IN CATALONIA.

Abertis Infraestructuras SA : Says Sanef, a French company controlled by Abertis through a 52.55 percent stake in Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport, has closed a 300 million euro ($336.0 million) bond issue with a coupon of 0.95 percent and maturity in October 2028 .Proceeds to be used for repayment of existing debt of Sanef.

Spain's OHL says : Shares in Abertis worth 4.425 percent of company's capital placed at 13.65 euros per share

Spain's OHL : Says that its base case scenario is that it will retain 2.5 percent remaining stake in Abertis until 2018 . Says sees remaining stake as non-strategic, considers it to be a financial investment . OHL said earlier on Monday it was selling a 4.425 percent stake in Abertis to pay down debt

Abertis Infraestructuras SA : Said on Tuesday that in reference to the execution of a put option of Eutelsat against Abertis for the disposal of its 33.69 percent stake in Hispasat, the compromise to remain in the company, at least until the end of July 2017, assumed by the shareholders via the shareholders agreement, conditions the efficacy of the put . The rights that arise from said put option are still subject to be recognised in accordance to the agreement between the shareholders in July 2013 .Any transfer of shares, and therefore the execution of this transaction, requires the previous authorization from Spain's Council of Ministers.

Obrascon Huarte Lain SA :Says net capital gain from the sale of 7 percent of Abertis Infraestructuras SA of about 110 million euros ($122 million).