Ambev SA (ABEV3.SA)
21.53BRL
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
R$ 21.53
--
--
--
--
12,768,627
R$ 22.70
R$ 15.79
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ambev SA closes share repurchase program
Ambev SA:Says that it closes share repurchase program approved on Aug. 28, 2015 after acquisition 5.5 million own common shares for the total value of 102.9 million Brazilian reais. Full Article
Ambev SA announces CFO and investor relations director change
Ambev SA:Says its current CFO and investor relations director Nelson Jose Jamel will take over position of CFO for Northern America region in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV as of Jan. 1.Appoints Ricardo Rittes de Oliveira Silva as new CFO and investor relations director.Says Rittes de Oliveira Silva is moving from position of IT and shared services director. Full Article
UPDATE 3-Ambev sees cost pressure easing in weak Brazil market
SAO PAULO, May 4 Stable Latin American currencies and increased hedging against commodity price swings should help Ambev SA slow cost growth to single-digits by year-end, as the region's biggest beer maker wrestles with the lowest annual profit in four years.