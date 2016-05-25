Edition:
Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L)

ABF.L on London Stock Exchange

3,325.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,325.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
914,291
52-wk High
3,377.00
52-wk Low
2,335.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AB Foods says South Africa's Illovo Sugar shareholders vote to approve deal
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Associated British Foods Plc : Confirms proposal to move to full ownership of Illovo Sugar has received requisite shareholder approvals in South Africa, at general meeting held on 25 May .Transaction is expected to complete on 28 June 2016 with shares in Illovo ceasing to trade on Johannesburg Stock Exchange from that date..  Full Article

Associated British Foods plc declares interim dividend; reaffirms FY 2016 outlook
Tuesday, 19 Apr 2016 

Associated British Foods plc:Says board has declared an interim dividend of 10.3 pence per share, an increase of 3% on last year.Says dividend will be paid on July 1, 2016 to shareholders registered at close of business on June 3, 2016.Says underlying trading outlook for group for FY 2016 is unchanged.  Full Article

Associated British Foods plc proposes final dividend
Tuesday, 3 Nov 2015 

Associated British Foods plc:Says that a final dividend of 25.0p is proposed, to be paid on Jan. 8, 2016 to shareholders on the register on Dec. 11.Says together with the interim dividend of 10.0p paid on July 3, , this will make a total of 35.0p for the year, an increase of 3 pct.  Full Article

